Photos: Ensemble Shakespeare Company's JULIUS CAESAR Opens at The Flea

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All new photos have been released from JULIUS CAESAR presented by Ensemble Shakespeare Company (ESC). New York City's innovative theater ensemble for classical theater uniquely places the cautionary tragedy in modern antiquity, where the problems, potentials, and personalities of the 21st century AD and 1st century BC conflate and converse, examining what happens when political ambition collides with moral conviction and civil discourse gives way to violence. Twelve performances will be staged through 26, 2026 at The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street in Tribeca. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Opening night was Friday, July 10 at 7:00 p.m.

ESC Executive Director Dylan Diehl* directs an ensemble cast of fifteen, including Guest Artists Mark Dacascos (John Wick 3, Iron Chef) and Pedro Garza* (Cabaret) with ESC Company Members Dylan Diehl*, Truman Gaudoin, Rob Hatzenbeller*, Susannah Hoffman*, Dennis Kear*, Gerrard Lobo, Paul Marchegiani, Diego Millan, Celeste Moratti, Ella Olesen*, Katie Pelensky,* Erin Roth*, and Joe Staton.

Shakespeare's Julius Caesar tells the story of a murder that changed the course of western civilization. Far more, however, than dramatizing a bloody assassination, the play invites us into the hearts and minds of the humans whose words, actions, and ambitions transformed their society and indeed our world. The play never decides who is right but invites the audience to engage with its debates on democracy, leadership, morality, and honor.

'This Caesar works to erase any distance between the audience and the story, inviting everyone into a thrilling and perilous forum of ideas without impediment or preconceived notion. ESC serves the play's full immediacy and ferocity, allowing Shakespeare's debate over power, principle, violence, and civic responsibility to unfold in all its complexity, so the audience becomes an essential co-conspirator in the storytelling,' said Diehl. 'Our full-text production preserves the breadth of voices, arguments, and perspectives in the play, giving the story particular urgency at a moment when questions of civil unrest, leadership, and the fragility of democracy feel especially close to home.'

ESC's ensemble-based approach to creating theater is rooted in the belief that Shakespeare is for all, creating dynamic, and intimate productions that invite audiences into the story as active participants.

The runtime is approximately two hours and thirty minutes, plus one 15-minute intermission.

General Admission Tickets are $45.00 (+ $2.50 booking fee). Shakespeare for All Tickets are $25.00 (+ $1.75 booking fee). Student Tickets are $15.00 (+ $1.50 booking fee).

Lighting Designer: Annie Garrett-Larsen; Set Designer: Joshua Warner; Costume Designer: Micaela Hecht; Fight Director: Jacqueline Holloway; Associate Fight Director: Melanie Liebetrau; ESC Production Manager, Julius Caesar Stage Manager: Sophia Alaniz.

Photo Credit: Jay Evelyn Studios



Mark Dacascos and the Cast of Julius Caesar

Dennis Kear, Celeste Moratti

Celeste Moratti, Diego Millan and Rob Hatzenbeller

Celeste Moratti

Diego Millan

Dennis Kear

Gerrard Lobo

Erin Roth, Mark Dacascos

Mark Dacascos as Julius Caesar

Truman Gaudoin and The Cast

Mark Dacascos, Dylan Diehl, Gerrard Lobo and Celeste Moratti

Mark Dacascos and Rob Hatzenbeller

Pedro Garza

Rob Hatzenbeller and Celeste Moratti

Ella Olesen and Mark Dacascos

Rob Hatzenbeller and The Cast

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