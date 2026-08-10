THE BOX to Return to NYC at Theater for the New City

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Theater for the New City will present The Box as part of the Dream Up Festival from August 23rd to September 3rd. A fast-paced and whip-smart dark comedy, The Box won almost every major award at the New York Theater Festival, including Best Play, Best Actress, and Best Director.

The Box tells the story of Stephen, a meek academic who is planning to propose to his girlfriend Alice. But fate intervenes in the form of her father, Cal, who shows up unexpectedly at Stephen's apartment before she is due to arrive. Cal has caught wind of the impending proposal and has come to express his disapproval. He offers Stephen the chance to change his mind, at which point the evening spins wildly out of control with horrifying consequences. Alice arrives soon after, unaware of what has taken place. As the evening progresses and things unwind, their relationship takes center stage as its ugly flaws and shameful secrets are dragged into full view.

The play challenges audiences by asking: "What does it mean to be a man or woman in today's world?"

Written/directed by Patrick Hamilton

The returning cast features Equity actors Chelsea J. Smith and Darrell Shipley, with new addition Reece Grover.

LOCATION: Theater for the New City, 155 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003

RUN TIME: 80 minutes

TICKETS: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35441/production/1283627

PERFORMANCE DATES: Sunday 8/23 @ 8:00 pm | Monday 8/24 @ 9:00 pm | Tuesday 8/25 @ 9:00 pm | Saturday 8/29 @ 5:00 pm | Tuesday 9/1 @ 6:30 pm | Thursday 9/3 @ 9:00 pm

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