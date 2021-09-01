BLOOD ON THE BLEACHERS, An Immersive Murder Mystery, Launches Live NYC Shows

From Even If It Kills Me, the delightfully campy online murder mystery experience, comes In For The Kill, a series of in-person murder mysteries where you become a prime suspect. Every few months the storyline changes, along with the location. Come with friends or solo but remember: no one can be trusted.

In For The Kill's first season starts off Sept 20th with "Blood on the Bleachers." Enter a world of cliques, dweebs, jocks and goths all set in a real school gymnasium in NYC's Greenwich Village.

The story: On graduation day in 1992, beloved Principal Facultez is discovered dead just before families are due to arrive, his neck slit with a blood-soaked protractor. Everyone has a motive, be it unscrupulous students, two-faced teachers or a naughty nun with a saucy habit.

With every suspect locked in the gymnasium, aspersions are cast and secrets revealed as participants work to solve the murder and defend themselves to the bitter end. Will guests find the right killer and receive their diplomas on time or will peaking in high school be the least of their worries?

How it works:

Shows are for 13 individuals, every experience is highly personal.

Every participant plays an equally engaging suspect and is supplied a background sheet with everything they need to know ahead of time.

Two actors guide the story, using a proprietary format entirely composed of immersive participant interaction.

Participants are required to dress in costume, even minimally, for the part they're playing.

Great for individuals, friends, family or for corporate team building

Proof of vaccination required

"We worked hard to create an inviting theatrical world where anyone can let loose. We've had groups that mix self-described 'painfully shy' individuals with type-A extroverts and found that the playing field is even: everyone has a blast stepping out of their comfort zone and being a little wild-whatever that means to them," shares Co-Founder, Krissy Garber.

"Mysteries are the most satisfying when the plot keeps you on your toes and the characters feel fully realized. Instead of throwing around run-of-the-mill ideas, far-fetched clues or rote characters, we created a show that combines an inventive, always-changing plot, hilarious characters that are a blast to embody, and campy, hilarious stories. Our format combines scripted moments and guided improv so participants can relax and be fully involved in what's happening."

Each game lasts around 90 minutes and performances start Sept 20th with two shows every Monday at 7pm & 9pm.

For more info and to book tickets visit: http://evenifitkillsme.com/in-for-the-kill

Participants in rehearsal games had this to say:

"Such a blast. Everybody gets really into their character and has such a fun time accusing their friends of murder" - Nat

"It is a great idea and so much fun. I want to play again. I loved that no one knew they were the killer until the end" - Josh

"THANKS SO MUCH! We had such a blast, Abby is all smiles and has said that it was the best birthday surprise ever. Seriously, such a good time." - Jack

"It was SO MUCH FUN. This is for sure going to be a memory for the books." - Lillian