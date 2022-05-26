BIG GAY LOVE STORY The Musical To Be Featured In Queerly Festival With Frigid NY

Big Gay Love Story, The Musical follows a group of friends living in Los Angeles as they try to navigate love and all that goes with it in today's confusing dating culture.

The story centers around Mark and David, who have been together since college. We also meet their friends Sean, Jenna, and Peter, as well as a new face, Seth, who causes trouble for Mark and David right from the start.

Despite fights, breakups, hook ups, and new relationships, each character uncovers what they needed all along, whether it be a loving partner, or a true sense of self love.

Performances take place Thursday, June 30th @9pm ET, Saturday, July 2nd @ 6:30pm ET at The Kraine Theater, 85 East 4th Street or live streaming from anywhere. Tickets available at https://www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:147/.