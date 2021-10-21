BATHROOM OF A BAR ON BLEECKER To Debut as Part of Lemme's 'Theatre in a Meeting Room' Festival

Emil Ferzola stars in this new tragedy/comedy from Mike Lemme about recording the final episode of America's #1 comedy podcast. 'Bathroom of a Bar on Bleecker' is inspired by Joe Rogan, Marc Maron, and Macbeth. The show will premiere as part of Lemme's 'Theatre in a Meeting Room' festival on Saturdays at 7:30PM in November. Tickets must be purchased in advance. No late seating. Proof of vaccine + masks are required to attend.

On Sundays at 4pm, Lemme will be performing his second new show, Healing+, in the same meeting room. Come help Mike move out his apartment as part of this theatrical comedy show about moving out and moving on, which a former audience member described as, "Delightful, outrageously funny, and just the right level of inappropriate. 10 out of 10."

'Theatre in a Meeting Room' is a unique experience where the audience gets to see previews of brand new plays before anyone else. An intimate and affordable event for fans of theatre and comedy.

Theatre in a Meeting Room

Tickets: $10 each, $15 for both shows

Bathroom of a Bar on Bleecker: 11/6 + 11/13 + 11/20 at 7:30PM

Healing+: 11/7 + 11/14 + 11/21 at 4PM

2nd Floor Meeting Room

134 West 29th Street

New York, NY 10001

Questions: mike@mikelemme.com, 413-348-1027

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/theatre-in-a-meeting-room-manhattan-edition-tickets-188611430867