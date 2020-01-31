Award Winner Bill Bowers Takes The Stage Solo With THE TRAVELER

New York City Children's Theater (NYCCT) will present a limited engagement of The Traveler starring award-winning mime Bill Bowers at Playing at Theatre Row, a program of Building for the Arts NY, Inc., 410 West 42 Street, New York, NY 10036.

The Traveler, a new solo production that tells the story of one man who must say goodbye to the life he knows. On his trek, he must face obstacles, build a community, and find himself before he can discover where he belongs. The 45 minute production addresses emotions that comes with immigration extradition or gentrification.

Limited Engagement Performances:

Saturday, February 8th at 11am & 2pm

Sunday, February 9th at 11 am & 2 pm

Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at 2 pm & 7 pm

Playing at Theatre Row, a program of Building for the Arts NY, Inc.

410 West 42nd Street

New York, NY 10036

Tickets on sale now: https://nycchildrenstheater.org/shows-and-programs/the-traveler/





