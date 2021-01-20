Autobiographical Play HANNAH Currently In Workshop

The new autobiographical book-turned-play, "Hannah," currently in workshop, has plans in-the-works for a premiere at the Georgian Cultural Center's Dancing Crane Company.

Based on the life and journey of celebrated author, Georgian American Immigrant, Rusudan Tchubabria, Anna Cherkezishvili portrays the author based on her life story.

"Rusiko," arriving in the United States in her mid-forties, with few friends, and speaking little English, with her two little girls and a husband, tries to attain her "American Dream."

Searching for employment, she was then hired as a caretaker to an elderly woman ... Hannah, with whom she formed a strong bond.

This play places the care we must give to each other as its main message but it also relates to how immigrant communities live in the Brighton Beach area in Brooklyn - long considered a hub for Russian emigres. Rusiko and Hannah share a friendship and details on their lives that can be an inspiration to audiences on myriad levels.

The Georgian Cultural Center/Dancing Crane have long been a place where Eastern European Immigrants in Brooklyn come together for theatre identifiable to their own lives.

Anna Cherkezishvili, an émigré from Georgia herself, has taken her burgeoning career in America as an opportunity to spread encouraging messages about the immigrant experience for enlightenment and support.

[Photo Credit: Rusudan Tchubabria and Anna Cherkezishvili. Photo courtesy of the Georgian Cultural Center/Dancing Crane]