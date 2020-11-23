Australian Theatre Festival NYC Announces 2020 Online Season

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Australian Theatre Festival - NYC has announced the upcoming 2020 online season, which includes 5 commissioned short plays, an online cabaret and an industry panel. The program will run December 4th and 5th, 2020, featuring Australian artists and stories over a virtual festival weekend. All events in the online festival are free to view.

Australian Theatre Festival NYC - ONLINE 2020 Season Commissioned Short Plays

"Cape Flattery" by Chenoa Deemal & Alana Valentine

Directed by Alana Valentine

Featuring - Chenoa Deemal

"Bad Coffee" by Alexander Hodge

Directed by Owen Elliott

Featuring - Kane Parker & Youssef Sabet

"Permanent Fixtures" by Micharne Cloughley

Directed by Benita de Wit

Featuring - Alanah Allen, Siho Ellsmore, Eleanor Handley & Kaye Tuckerman

"The Window" by Christine Evans

Directed by Alies Sluiter

Featuring - Anya Banerjee & Jillian Geurts

"Stranded" by Mark Barford

Directed by Mark Barford & Connor Delves

Featuring - Casey Bradley, Rose Cavanagh, Mark Dessaix, Madeleine Galea, Pia Hagen, Rebecca Ho, Carla Kissane, JD Martin & Emilio Ramos

The Online Cabaret will feature performances by Hannah Bailey, Majeda Beatty, Kate Carey, Amelia Cormack, Connor Delves, Cindy Drummond, Eimear Foley, Eddie Grey, Brooke Henzell, Benjamin Howes, Emily Janes, Sheridan Mouawad, Matthew Overberg & Jessica Rookeward. The cabaret is Music Directed by Benedict Braxton-Smith and Associate Music Directed by Lucy O'Brien.

The cabaret will include songs by Australian composers Carmel Dean, Anna Jacobs & Matthew Lee Robinson, plus additional Australian musical theatre, pop, rock and classical music.

The industry panel line-up includes Carmel Dean, Francis Lawrence, Youssef Sabet and Alies Sluiter. The panel will be moderated by Ruby Vadiveloo.

For information on how to watch the free festival events on December 4th & 5th,

email australiantheatrefestival@gmail.com with the subject line - ONLINE FEST TICKETS

Or stay tuned to our social media ( @AusTheatreFest ) for further information.

The Australian Theatre Festival is an annual celebration of Australian stories and artists in New York City. It aims to create opportunities for an exchange of culture through the presentation of diverse theatrical content. By showcasing Australian artists, the festival will cultivate their development on a global stage as well as connect Australians living in New York.

The theme of the online festival is "Home".

This year's festival features over 50 Australian artists in New York. All artists in the online festival are paid.

The Advisory Committee for the Australian Theatre Festival - NYC includes: Nick Bailey, Andrew Bovell, Dr. Lynne Bradley, Benita de Wit, Chenoa Deemal, Trudy Dunn, Wesley Enoch AM, Monica Keightley, Anchuli Felicia King, Andrew J. Martin-Weber, Izzy McDonald & Sheridan Mouawad.

For more information visit australiantheatrefestival.com

