Australian Theatre Festival NYC Announce 2022 New Play Award -Winner & Runner-Up

Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves and Jillian Geurts today announce Melissa-Kelly Franklin the Winner of the 2022 New Play Award for "Paradise Lost". Jordan Shea was named Runner-Up for "They're Not Listening".

The award is generously sponsored by Shane & Cathryn Brennan.

"Paradise Lost" by Melissa-Kelly Franklin - WINNER

As winner, Melissa-Kelly Franklin will receive $5000 USD, developmental support and a staged reading of "Paradise Lost" in the 2022 festival.

"Paradise Lost"

A young Australian doctor begins her first rotation in an offshore detention center on a remote Pacific island. Here she connects with an Iranian poet fleeing persecution, and finds her legal obligation to remain silent on the cruelty of the detention center and her hippocratic oath increasingly in conflict.

"I'm thrilled to see Paradise Lost win the Australian Theatre Festival New Play Award for 2022. I'm so grateful to the people who consulted on the project, read numerous drafts, and supported the play throughout its development - to have it recognized by my fellow theatre-makers is such a privilege." - Melissa-Kelly Franklin

Melissa-Kelly Franklin is an Australian writer and director of theatre and film, based in London and Sydney. Melissa-Kelly's plays have received international recognition, with Paradise Lost shortlisted for the Queensland Premier's Drama Award, 2022-23. Her climate justice play, We'll Dance on the Ash of the Apocalypse, toured international festivals, attracting nominations including Audience Choice, an OffFest Award for Best Theatre, and Finalist for Best Playwright at the Scenesaver Honour Awards. melissakellyfranklin.com

"They're Not Listening" by Jodan Shea - RUNNER-UP

As Runner-Up, Jordan Shea will receive $2500 USD.

"They're Not Listening" tells the story of Benji, as he returns to teach at the school that made him after ten years of working in the poorest schools in the world. Confronted by an estranged education system, an intense deputy principal, and a rowdy English class, Benji tries to find his feet in a religious institution as a queer man.

Jordan Shea is a Filipino-Australian writer and teacher. A graduate of the VCA, recent credits include Ate Lovia (Red Line/kwento), Kasama Kita (Belvoir 25A/aya), The House at Boundary Road, Liverpool (Old 505/bontom) and the upcoming One Hour No Oil (KXT/kwento). Jordan is one of the creative producers of kwento, producing new Asian-Australian work. He is currently under commission with Performing Lines and the Ascham School. @jordyshea www.jordanpshea.com

"We are thrilled to announce Melissa-Kelly Franklin as the winner of the 2022 New Play Award! "Paradise Lost" is a daring and moving piece that was unanimously voted as this year's best play. We also wish to congratulate Jordan Shea on being named Runner-Up for "They're Not Listening", a unique and fascinating play that resonated with the judging panel. We celebrate these playwrights in our third year of the New Play Award and thank them for their ambitious writing. Finally, we want to express our gratitude to Shane & Cathryn Brennan for their ongoing support of the award." expressed Barford, Delves and Geurts.

Last year, the 2020 winning play 'The Tiniest Thing' by Richard Jordan, was produced as the centerpiece of the festival program. The 2021 Winner was Lewis Treston for his play "Hubris & Humiliation", with Yvette Walker named Runner-Up for "Seven Deadly Gins". Lewis' play will be presented this year as a part of the 2022 Festival, alongside Melissa-Kelly Franklin's "Paradise Lost".

For more information visit australiantheatrefestival.com/2022-new-play-award

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC, is an annual celebration of Australian stories and artists in New York City. We aim to: create opportunities for an exchange of culture through the presentation of diverse theatrical content, cultivate the development of Australian artists and their work on a global stage, and connect Australians living in New York to foster a sense of community through a festival setting.

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC is led by Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves & Jillian Geurts.