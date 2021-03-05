At Home Artists Project Presents FIRST BIRTHDAY: A Short Play Festival

At Home Artists Project's First Birthday: A Short Play Festival, features three short length plays. At Home Artists Project is a virtual space for new work, creating compelling live entertainment in order to fill the current cultural vacuum and promote a sense of community in a time of isolation, all while aiming to help support affected artists and philanthropic arts organizations.

Since the pandemic has started the company has raised close to $4,000 for artists and $1,200 for charities all through donation-based digital performances and presentations. All money raised for Short Play Festival will be split amongst all the artists involved and the Transgender Law Center.

The Short Play Festival comprises three original plays with Scenic Design by Sasha Schwartz, Sound Design by Joshua Brown, Costume Design by Anna Bikales, and Emani Simpson as the Stage Manager. Kelsey Whipple serves as the Stream Engineer, with Evan Schild as General Manager, Mariah Pepper and Antonio DiBernardo as Producers, Rebecca Meckler as Production Manager, and Jacquelyn Gutierrez as Director of Marketing.

The live stream will be on March 11th at 8:00pm ET. You can access the stream through our Website, Facebook page, and Youtube page. Any pay-what-you-want contributions can be made here.