At Home Artists Project Presents DEUS EX ANSWERING MACHINA

At Home Artist Project Presents: Deus Ex Answering Machina, A New One Act written by Walter Freeman. At Home Artists Project is a virtual space for new work. We create compelling live entertainment in order to fill the current cultural vacuum and promote a sense of community in a time of isolation, all while aiming to help support affected artists and philanthropic arts organizations.

Since the pandemic has started we have raised over $3,000 for artists and $1,000 for charities all through donation-based digital performances and presentations. You can learn more about our past productions here. All money raised for Deus Ex Answering Machina through your support will be split amongst all the artists involved and the Less Leg More Heart

Deus Ex Answering Machina is Written By Walter Freeman and Directed by Shea King. Carmelita was caught in a compromising situation in school and has been suspended. She does not know how to tell her father. Roger is moving in with his younger girlfriend and he does not know how to break it to his daughter. A series of miscommunications leads each to believe they have settled things when the phone rings. Hilarity ensues as the revelations come fast and furious and the father/daughter relationship will be pushed to the breaking point. Will their mutual love of the music of Warren Zevon help ease the situation?

Starring Emily Chang as Carmelita, Eric C. Skiles as Roger, Kathryn Markey as Kathy, and Nathalie Galde as Andrea. With Scenic Design by Antonio DiBernardo, Costume Design by Alexa Krystle James-Cardenas, Sound Design by William N. Lowe and Dylan Irgang as the Stage Manager. Alex Talbot serves as the Stream Engineer, with Mariah Pepper as Producer, Evan Schild as General Manager, Rebecca Meckler as Production Manager, and Jacquelyn Gutierrez as Director of Marketing.

The Live stream will be on December 17th at 8:00pm ET. You can access the stream through our Website, Facebook page, and Youtube page. Any pay-what-you-want contributions can be made here.

At Home Artists Project creates compelling live entertainment in order to fill the current cultural vacuum and promote a sense of community in a time of isolation, all while aiming to help support affected artists and philanthropic arts organizations. Since the Pandemic has started we have raised over $3,000 for artists and $1,000 for charities all through donation-based digital performances and presentations. You can learn more about our past productions here.