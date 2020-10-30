Ashley Adelman's IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS Audio Play Available Now

Ashley Adelamn's award-winning acclaimed play, IN HER FOOTSTEPS, celebrating and commemorating Vietnam Veterans, is now an audio play.

Over 50 years ago, thousands of young American women went to Vietnam to serve their country during the war. Infinite Variety Productions interviewed five such courageous women: two military officers, three civilian employees, all volunteers. Hearing stories that were both poignant and horrific, filled with funny, endearing memories and cautionary tales, IVP set out to tell the often unknown, but timely story of the human side of war. Through a script created directly from the oral histories and an innovative set using five blocks evolving into bunkers, rooftops, military vehicles and more, join IVP as they journey through the lives of these women. The play dramatizes stories by Jeanne "Sam" Christie; Doris "Lucki" Allen; Lily Adams; Ann Kelsey; and Judy Jenkins Gaudino.

The audio version is directed by playwright Ashley Adelman and video editor Andrew Dunn and features Chrystal Bethell as Lucki; Kate Szekely as Ann Kelsey; Caroline Peters as Judy Jenkins Gaudino; Criena House as Lily Adams; and Niki Hatzidis as Jeanne 'Sam" Christie. Jessica Schecter and Meggy Hai Trang supply other voices. The event is produced by Kelly Teaford and IVP.

The audio play will be available as of November 1 at www.infinitevarietynyc.org

This play was scheduled to tour Italy and Australia but postponed due to the pandemic.

Visit www.infinitevarietynyc.org on November 9, 10, 11 (-add time and other info-) for a talkback with cast and war veterans themselves.

