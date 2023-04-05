Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Artistree Arts Announces Cast and Creative Team For New Musical THE TWELFTH NIGHT SHOW

Four of New York City's finest underemployed actors/self-proclaimed Shakespeare experts attempt to put on a one-of-a-kind production of The Bard's romantic comedy.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Artistree Arts has announced the cast and creative team for THE TWELFTH NIGHT SHOW, a new musical created and written by Megumi Nakamura (92Y LYRICS AND LYRICISTS) and Jacob Brandt (1969: THE SECOND MAN). The cast includes Allie Seibold (SEE WHAT I WANT TO SEE), Seth Eliser (PUNK ROCK GIRL), Megumi Nakamura, and Jacob Brandt. Nakamura is set to direct the production. Scenic design is by Matthew Robert, prop design by Jade Evangelista, and further creative team TBA.

Four of New York City's finest underemployed actors/self-proclaimed Shakespeare experts attempt to put on a one-of-a-kind production of the bard's beloved mistaken identity, romantic comedy; Twelfth Night - but doing Shakespeare's a lot harder than everyone says it is. Fueled by an original folk/rock score from songwriter Jacob Brandt, this unfamiliar take on a familiar classic will have you laughing, clapping, and asking the question, "What is Shakespeare, anyway?" Catch this exciting, brand new musical that's fun and engaging for the whole family. Whether you've seen every Shakespeare play or none at all, this knee-slapping, toe-tapping production is right for you!

Danielle Zandri is the Production Stage Manager and Kyle Goold and Kathleen Soltan are the Assistant Stage Managers.

Artistree Arts Center is a nonprofit that provides opportunities for joyful, meaningful, and satisfying experiences in the visual arts, movement, theatre, music, and more. Community members of all ages and abilities participate in a wide variety of arts programs, performances, gallery exhibits, and events throughout the year. A core tenet of Artistree's mission is to make the arts accessible to all regardless of financial ability.

The show will begin performances at Artistree Arts in Woodstock, Vermont on May, April 4th, and play through May 13, 2023.

Tickets are available at Click Here.




