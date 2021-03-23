April Events Announced for ALL TOGETHER NOW

All Together Now has announced their upcoming monthly lineup including starry fundraisers from the Glimmerglass Festival, Little Kids Rock, and George Street Playhouse, and two senior showcases for Missouri State University.

The upcoming events include:

The Glimmerglass Festival

ASL Interpretation Provided

Wednesday, April 7, 7:00pm ET

Add some glam to your favorite jammies and attend The Glimmerglass Virtual Gala from the comfort of your home. The evening will be hosted by Christine Goerke, and it will feature Glimmerglass artists, special guests and previews of the 2021 season.

Little Kids Rock

ASL Interpretation Provided

Wednesday, April 14, 5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET

Little Kids Rock transforms lives by restoring, expanding, and innovating music education in our schools. Our network of thousands of K-12 teachers across 48 states leads a national movement that brings innovative and inclusive music education to students. Little Kids Rock Virtual Benefit is presented by Hot Topic Foundation featuring artists Warren Haynes, Carlos Santana, Cindy Blackman Santana, Yo-Yo Ma, James Hetfield, Jon Secada, Brian Hardgroove of Public Enemy, and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn.

MSU Los Angeles Acting Showcase

Wednesday, April 21, 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM ET

Missouri State holds two live showcases, usually one in New York and one in Los Angeles. In response to COVID-19, the 2021 Showcases will be streamed for audiences across the nation, then made available for an extended viewing period for industry, all on a digital platform powered by All Together Now. You can see our talented, prepared, and marketable students in action. Our showcases are open to industry professionals (including agents, managers, casting directors, directors, and producers) as well as all Missouri State alumni.

MSU BFA Musical Theatre Showcase

Thursday, April 22, 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM ET

Missouri State holds two live showcases, usually one in New York and one in Los Angeles. In response to COVID-19, the 2021 Showcases will be streamed for audiences across the nation, then made available for an extended viewing period for industry, all on a digital platform powered by All Together Now. The musical theatre showcase is conceived and produced by Broadway Unlocked, and directed by Bob Westenberg and Jessica Ryan.

George Street Playhouse Annual Gala Benefit

ASL Interpretation Provided

Thursday, April 29, 8:00pm ET

A special event honoring the 2021 Thomas H. Kean Arts Advocacy Award Recipients: The Honorable Thomas H. Kean - 48th Governor of New Jersey, Thomas F. Kelso, Esq., Chairman, New Brunswick Cultural Center, James N. Heston; Chairman of the Board, George Street Playhouse.