Apples And Oranges Arts Goes Virtual To Take The Starving Out Of Artist

Virtual - Apples and Oranges Arts, a non-profit organization that helps artists learn to become creative entrepreneurs and self-advocates while developing new musicals, is hosting a virtual gala on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 8:00pm to 9:30pm Eastern Time to keep the arts alive during these isolating times.

As theatres and music halls around the globe are being shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Apples and Oranges Arts is committed to continuing to help writers and composers develop great material and find audiences whether in person or online.

The evening will be a celebration of the work done over the past 10+ years at Apples and Oranges, and will feature highlights from artists' shows that have participated in various programs including THEatre ACCELERATOR, an immersive musical theatre development intensive for promising storytellers, performances from original musicals, interviews with artists and information about virtual and technology-driven initiatives, a live auction and other surprises.

For more information and to purchase tickets, all proceeds of which go to supporting Apples and Oranges Arts programming, can be found at https://bit.ly/anovirtualgala.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You