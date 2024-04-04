Apollinaire Play Lab Reveals Lineup of Free Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apollinaire Theatre Company in Chelsea has announced April free events and summer programming. I've also attached recent photos from our program.

Check out the lineup here!

Open Mic Night- FREE!

Visit Chelsea Theatre Works on April 12 from 6p-8p for a free Open Mic Night. Local artists of all ages are encouraged to sign up for a performance slot! Singing, dancing , comedy, poetry and any act in between is welcome! Audience tickets are free and on a first come-first served basis.

Local Artists' Exhibition- FREE!

From 3p-5p on April 28, Apollinaire Play Lab is hosting a Local Artists' Exhibition. Local artists of all ages are encouraged to RSVP for a gallery slot! From paintings to pottery to jewelry, local artists will display and/or sell their unique works. The gallery is free to participate in AND free to view.

Apollinaire Play Lab Summer Program Registration is OPEN!

Apollinaire Play Lab is excited to announce visual and performing arts summer programming for youth ages 5-16.

Single Week Programs (July 1-26): Each single week program runs Monday through Friday 9a-3p. Each week young artists will explore a theme through a variety of visual and performing arts activities, games and classes. Feel free to register for as many weeks as you like. Week 1 (July 1-5) : Magic. Week 2 (July 8-12): Myths & Legends. Week 3 (July 15-19): Science. Week 4 (July 22-26): Around the World.

3 Week Production Program (July 29-Aug 16): Apollinaire Play Lab's Summer Production runs Monday through Friday 9a-3p for 3 weeks. Over the course of the program students will rehearse a script, memorize lines and learn blocking. Students will also have an opportunity to show off their design skills by assisting in the creation of the set and costumes. This program will culminate in an outdoor performance in collaboration with Apollinaire Theater Company's professional summer production.

All events take place at Chelsea Theatre Works in the Riseman Family Theatre (187 Winnisimmet Street Chelsea MA 02150).