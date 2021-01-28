Anna Cherkezishvili Joins Global Forms Theater Festival 2021

In June 2020, over 30 artists from 28 different countries showcased their work in the first Global Forms Theater Festival. Presented by Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and New York Theatre Salon, the festival featured multidisciplinary theatre, panels, and networking events all showcasing the voices of immigrant artists living in the United States and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Rattlestick hosted a town hall discussion of the next Global Forms Theater Festival, coming in June 2021. Immigrant artists from all disciplines are welcome, a special invitation was offered to International Artists of all kinds.

A cavalcade of talent from around the globe was in attendance. These individuals are now ready to be part of their second Global Forms Theater.

In attendance were members of Team Theatre, a group of International Artists presenting powerful works in NYC. Among them were Chrysi Syladi and Dorothea Gloria. Their colleague, Anna Cherkezishvili, has been invited as a guest artist.

Anna is thrilled to return to Rattlestick in 2021. Her calendar for this year is rapidly filling with a production about celebrated author, Georgian American Immigrant, Rusudan Tchubabria, in which she plays Ms. Tchubabria herself in the works as well as being scheduled to appear with the Quarantine Theatre again as well. She scored kudos with her performance in their production of Othello.

"My goal is to "give back," Ms. Cherkezishvili said, meaning to share her skills with audiences of all ages and walks of life, "and Rattlestick is giving me ample opportunity."

Ms. Cherkezishvili will serve as a company member for the 2021 Global Forms Theater Festival where she will work with Lena Gloria and Myrna Davonne on a project called Inside the Artists Mind. This special stage work will be created in four languages, French, Georgian, Filipino and English. It delves deeply into an actors journey in creating a work of art.

RATTLESTICK PLAYWRIGHTS THEATER'S mission is to produce ambitious plays to inspire empathy and provoke conversation that will lead to positive social change. They are committed to creating a culture of belonging. They believe in empowering artists to create, engage, grow, and belong through theater.

While many theatrical companies open casting to all individuals, Rattlestick focuses on International Artists as a true contributing force.