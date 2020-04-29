American Lyric Theater Hosts A Free Libretto Reading Online This Sunday

Join the American Lyric Theater for a free online libretto reading. Get full details below:

See the stream on their Facebook stream here.

"In early March, due to COVID-19, we had to cancel the public libretto reading for THE SELFISH GIANT. But our work on this whimsical children's opera by Clarice Assad and Lila Palmer has been continuing over the past two months, and we are delighted to invite you to a free live streamed libretto reading and discussion with the writers on Facebook this Sunday, May 3rd, at 3pm.



Based on the classic story by Oscar Wilde, THE SELFISH GIANT is being developed in partnership with Opera Saratoga to tour across upstate New York, where it will be performed in over 50 elementary schools next winter. The themes of THE SELFISH GIANT are so important today, including what it means to be other/excluded, and gaining an awareness of others' realities; the responsibility we have to share our resources; and how the walls we build to protect ourselves out of fear actually divide us further. Through a beloved fairy tale, young audiences (and those who are young at heart!) will be taken on a magical journey about the power that kindness has to transform, and that empathy has to bridge the gap between who we appear to be and who we truly are.

Our libretto reading will feature Zachary James, Thia Stephan, Justin Anthony Long, and Flora Wall. Following the reading, you are invited to participate in an online discussion with Clarice and Lila, where we will explore the process of adapting a pre-existing story, and the unique challenges of writing an opera for young children.



To join us for the Live Stream, simply visit our Facebook page at the link below... We look forward to sharing THE SELFISH GIANT with you!"





