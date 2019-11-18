American Bard Theater Company Presents ECHOES IN THE GARDEN

American Bard Theater Company is pleased to announce the world premiere production of Ross G. Hewitt's ECHOES IN THE GARDEN, directed by Aimee Todoroff. ECHOES IN THE GARDEN will play a three-week limited engagement at The Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St 4th Fl, New York, NY 10018). Performances begin Wednesday, March 11 and continue through Sunday, March 29. Opening Night is Friday, March 13 (7 p.m.).

Tickets are $25 (student/senior $20 and previews $10) and available at https://echoesinthegarden.eventbrite.com. Press performances are: Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m., and Friday March 13 at 7 p.m. (critics are invited to any subsequent performance as well).

One child's death, another child's birth, family dynamics, gossip (real or perceived) and racial tensions collide in ECHOES IN THE GARDEN. Set in 1962, with flashbacks to the late 1920's, the play centers on two generations of the Hemmerich family, navigating grief and expectations in the wake of loss.

"Why do we always hurt the ones we love most? If love is what binds us together, what stops us from loving those closest to us? Is it personal or is it external, or both? Do they contribute to each other? These are the questions explored in ECHOES IN THE GARDEN," according to playwright, Hewitt.



Running Time: 90 minutes (no intermission)

Website: americanbard.org





