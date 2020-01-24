American Bard Theater Announces Casting for ECHOES IN THE GARDEN

AMERICAN BARD THEATER COMPANY is pleased to announce their talented cast for the world premiere production of Ross G. Hewitt's ECHOES IN THE GARDEN, directed by Aimee Todoroff. ECHOES IN THE GARDEN will play a three-week limited engagement at The Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St 4th Fl, New York, NY 10018). Performances begin Wednesday, March 11 and continue through Sunday, March 29. Opening Night is Friday, March 13 (7 p.m.).

Press performances are: Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m., and Friday March 13 at 7 p.m. (critics are invited to any subsequent performance as well).

Returning home can often be fraught with family drama. For Ruth Hemmerich, bringing her young son to meet her parents is marred with a dark history and racial tensions. Set in 1962 with flashbacks to the late 1920s, in the home of Marion and Henry Hemmerich, the family tries to navigate social and familial expectations in the wake of loss that echoes through the generations.

"Why do we always hurt the ones we love most? As a child, I only met my mother's mother once; it is this encounter that the play loosely depicts. If love is what binds us together, what stops us from loving those closest to us? Why do we make blanket statements about people without really knowing who they are and what they have been through? We need to take pause, and understand people's uniqueness on an individual basis, and how needing to belong is part of one's identity. I explore these complex facets of interpersonal relationships in ECHOES IN THE GARDEN," according to playwright, Hewitt who loosely based the script on his own history.



The production stars Arthur Aulisi* (Uncle Vanya; The Gene Frankel Theatre) as Henry, Derrick Delgado as David (child), Thursday Farrar* (3rd Nat'l Tour: Les Miserables) as Lillian, Arielle Goldman* (TV: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Ruth, Jake Roberson (Zounds; Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2019) as Young Henry, Jace Swinger as David (child), Campbell Symes (The Death of a Miner; The Neighborhood Playhouse) as Young Marion, Kirrin Tubo (The Woman/The Man; Lenfest Center for the Arts, Columbia University) as Young Lillian and Cheri Wicks* (King Lear; American Bard Theater Company) as Marion. *Performing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association. AEA approved showcase. The production features scenic design by Mike Mroch, costume design by DeShon Elem and Ty Anderson, and lighting design by Annie Garrett-Larsen. Jeanne Travis is the sound designer and Lara Tenenbaum is the stage manager.

Tickets are $25 (student/senior $20 and previews $10) and are now available online at https://echoesinthegarden.eventbrite.com. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour prior to the performance.





