Amas Musical Theatre Seeks Lead for ROMEO AND BERNADETTE

Amas Musical Theatre is seeking an actor to play Shakespeare's Romeo, who has time-slipped into 1960's Brooklyn, for the upcoming premiere production (January 2020) of "Romeo and Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn," with a book by Mark Saltzman and music based on classic Italian melodies. Justin Ross Cohen is set to direct.

So, wherefore and WHOfore art thou, Romeo? Could the actor-singer playing "Romeo" be YOU? This Romeo must be 18-25 years old, male, any ethnicity. He's the Shakespearean character personified -- dashing, passionate, irresistible, swashbuckling, innocent, yet streetwise and in relentless pursuit of his Juliet, now named Bernadette. Seeking a legit tenor or light baritone to sing in the classic Broadway style.

Auditions for "Romeo" will be held on Monday, September 30 from 10AM to 6PM at Ripley-Grier Studios, (939 Eighth Avenue, New York City, Room 3A).

Candidates are asked to bring a picture/resume and be prepared to sing a song from a Broadway musical if asked. Equity membership is not required, nor is agent representation, just a fantastic voice, a great sense of humor and enough knowledge of the swordplay and soliloquy of Shakespearean style to be able to spoof it.

"Romeo and Bernadette" will be presented at the A.R.T./New York Theatre (502 West 53rd Street). Rehearsals begin December 23 with first performance January 14, 2020. Five week run closing February 16, 2020.

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) now in its 51st year of continuous operation is New York City's award-winning pioneer in diversity and multi-ethnic casting in the performing arts since 1968. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals through the celebration of diversity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of underserved young people in the New York area. In recent years, Amas has emerged as a leading not-for-profit laboratory for new musicals, the most recent being Broadway and the Bard, starring Len Cariou and Red Eye of Love, which was awarded the Joseph A. Callaway Award for Outstanding Choreography. Its production of The Other Josh Cohen received six 2013 Drama Desk nominations including Outstanding Musical, a 2013 Lucille Lortel nomination for Outstanding Musical, and a 2013 Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for Best New Musical. Other shows that Amas has developed include A Taste of Chocolate, Triassic Parq, The Countess of Storyville, Distant Thunder, Marry Harry, Me and Miss Monroe, Aesop & Company, Signs of Life, Wanda's World, Shout! The Mod Musical, Lone Star Love, From My Hometown, Zanna, Don't!, 4 Guys Named Jose and Stormy Weather: Reimagining Lena Horne. Amas education programs include the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy, Lens on Live Theatre and in-school theatre arts residencies designed in partnership with elementary, middle, and high schools.

