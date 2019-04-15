Akim Funk Buddha Joins Creative Team of BATSU!

Face Off Unlimited, the creators of BATSU!, are known for continually improving, enhancing, and evolving their productions, so to long time fans of BATSU! it may come as no surprise that they have brought Akim Funk Buddha into their creative inner circle. Akim will wear several hats in the world of BATSU! including choreographer to the nearly dozen dancers who perform a traditional Japanese dance - Hip Hop fusion as part of the festivities. Another key element of the BATSU! pre-show experience is the famous fan-favorite, the Sake Ninja. Akim will work with all Ninjas on technique in order to animate the room and help transport the audience to Japan. In addition to the pre-show animation, Akim will also use his extensive network of hip hop, traditional, and experimental dancers and choreographers to help identify and develop the BATSU! dancers of the future in a talent recruitment and development role.

FOU's Artistic Director Jay Painter collaborated with Funk Buddha last year on a production of Will Power's The Seven with Aquila Theatre. There is a clear connection between BATSU and Akim's work, both which blend Japanese and western traditions. "Our worlds have been orbiting each other for years now," says Painter, "It's like we were destined to join forces and we're excited to finally make it official."

Akim is a multi-faceted performance artist with talents ranging from high- energy Classic Hip Hop rhymes, beat-boxing and Mongolian throat- singing, to body-balancing, martial arts, tap dance, and circus arts. Known for his holistic Approach drawing from a broad spectrum of cultural traditions, Akim creates borderless performance art fusing sounds and movements.. He is one of five American artists to win a US / Japan Creative Artists' Program grant for a three-month residency / cultural exchange in Japan. The grant is awarded by the U.S. Japan Friendship Commission in conjunction with the National Endowment for the Arts.

BATSU! Is an immersive comedy experience that shows what happens when American comedians suddenly find themselves in a Japanese game show.

Tickets on sale now at batsulive.com. Starting at $25.50 in Chicago and $35.50 in NYC.

A full menu/bar is available and audience members may enjoy sushi and sake, while the bravest sign up for a chance to participate in BATSU! themselves. The show was hailed as one of Thrillist's "20 Fresh Date Ideas" in New York and named to Chicago's "Top 5 Comedy Clubs" list by ABC Chicago. BATSU! is perfect for birthday celebrations, office outings, and those who are bored with the typical dinner and drinks routine.

Based in New York City, Face Off Unlimited specializes in immersive, improvisational entertainment and creative content development. For more information on BATSU! visit batsulive.com or email groups@batsunyc and groups@batsuchicago.com. Visit faceoffunlimited.com to learn more about FOU.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You