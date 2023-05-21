Actors Theater to Present Special Night Of Storytelling at The Soho Playhouse

The performance will be held Tuesday, May 23rd 7-9:30pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Carolina de' Castiglioni Will Lead Reading Of SYRMA directed by Lizzy Fruehling At The Cen Photo 2 Carolina de' Castiglioni Will Lead Reading Of SYRMA directed by Lizzy Fruehling At The Center for Italian Modern Art
The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab Photo 3 The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab
ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend Photo 4 ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend

ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend

The Soho Playhouse and Actors Theater will celebrate the voices of Theater with a special evening of storytelling with HEART at The Soho Playhouse. The performance will be held Tuesday, May 23rd 7-9:30pm. HEART is produced by Alba Albanese, directed by David Zayas Jr, with production management by Nicole Amaral.

The performance will feature special guest Storytellers, Poets, and Singers, including Stephen Adly Guirgis, Alison Blake, Joey Russo, Marc Reign Ana Sophia Colon, Mathew McLachlan, Ian Hayes, Diego Aguirre, Kirk Koczanowski, Michelle Colon, Talent Harris, Ashleen Brigid Rowan, Maddie Barr,and Elizabeth Cacaj.

Tickets here: Click Here





RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

Photos: First Look at WE THE WOMEN at The Tank Photo
Photos: First Look at WE THE WOMEN at The Tank

We The Women opened on May 14, 2023 at the Tank Theater. The performance is directed by Ayse Eldek and Jessica Brater, and written by Ayse Eldek, Duygu Erdogan Monson, Lanna Joffrey, Ezgi Cohen, Anne Connolly, Nazli Benan Ozkaya, and Ayse Alagoz. Check out photos here!

Stag and Lion Theatre Company to Present CHARLEYS AUNT FROM ACROSS THE POND This Month Photo
Stag and Lion Theatre Company to Present CHARLEY'S AUNT FROM ACROSS THE POND This Month

The Brandon Thomas Comedy Charley's Aunt makes its revival in the heart of Manhattan, NY. Coming this May 26th Stag and Lion Theatre Company will be opening the British farce at the Trinity Theatre located at 422 West 57th Street.

BATTLE ACTS Will Be A Border War This Month At Chelsea Music Hall Photo
BATTLE ACTS Will Be A Border War This Month At Chelsea Music Hall

This month's Battle Acts is set to be an electrifying Border War as three actors from Canada go head-to-head with the US champs in a thrilling display of acting prowess. The event will take place at the prestigious Chelsea Music Hall in NYC on Monday, May 22, 2023. The evening kicks off with a networking party at 7 pm, followed by the show at 8 pm.

Harlem Stage Kicks Off 40th Anniversary with 2023 Gala Photo
Harlem Stage Kicks Off 40th Anniversary with 2023 Gala

Harlem Stage holds its 2023 gala on June 5. Taking place at the landmark Harlem Stage Gatehouse (150 Convent Avenue), the event kicks off the organization’s year-long 40th anniversary celebration, which will feature performances from many of the celebrated artists whose careers the organization has helped to launch, and will provide a platform for today’s most compelling emerging artists to break through.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at WE THE WOMEN at The TankPhotos: First Look at WE THE WOMEN at The Tank
Stag and Lion Theatre Company to Present CHARLEY'S AUNT FROM ACROSS THE POND This MonthStag and Lion Theatre Company to Present CHARLEY'S AUNT FROM ACROSS THE POND This Month
BATTLE ACTS Will Be A Border War This Month At Chelsea Music HallBATTLE ACTS Will Be A Border War This Month At Chelsea Music Hall
Harlem Stage Kicks Off 40th Anniversary with 2023 GalaHarlem Stage Kicks Off 40th Anniversary with 2023 Gala

Videos

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charley's Aunt
Trinity Theatre (5/26-6/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ROWENA
Teatro Latea (5/30-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live at the Gantries: Bartlett Contemporaries
Gantry State Plaza (7/18-7/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bullets into Ballads
Green Room 42 (6/02-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# From Out of the Blues
Don't Tell Mama (5/28-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Real Housewives of New York: The Parody Musical
Green Room 42 (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Out: Wonderland
Theater for the New City (6/11-6/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You