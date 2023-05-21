Actors Theater to Present Special Night Of Storytelling at The Soho Playhouse

The performance will be held Tuesday, May 23rd 7-9:30pm.
The Soho Playhouse and Actors Theater will celebrate the voices of Theater with a special evening of storytelling with HEART at The Soho Playhouse. The performance will be held Tuesday, May 23rd 7-9:30pm. HEART is produced by Alba Albanese, directed by David Zayas Jr, with production management by Nicole Amaral.
The performance will feature special guest Storytellers, Poets, and Singers, including Stephen Adly Guirgis, Alison Blake, Joey Russo, Marc Reign Ana Sophia Colon, Mathew McLachlan, Ian Hayes, Diego Aguirre, Kirk Koczanowski, Michelle Colon, Talent Harris, Ashleen Brigid Rowan, Maddie Barr,and Elizabeth Cacaj.
Tickets here: Click Here
