Actors Shakespeare Company Presents An Evening Of Haunted Tales

The Actors Shakespeare Company invites you to join them for a Halloween celebration, with an evening of scenes, poems, music, and stories of the macabre on Friday October 25th at 7:30 p.m. at the Episcopal Actors Guild.

Featuring long-time Actors Shakespeare Company members Susanna Baddiel, Lynn Battaglia, Anthony Bez, Cindy Boyle, and James Rana, the event will include a post-show reception. "An Evening of Haunted Tales" is free to the public.

The Episcopal Actors Guild is located at 1 East 29th Street in New York City. For further information, visit the Actors Shakespeare Company website at www.ascnj.org





