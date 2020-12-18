Actors Shakespeare Company Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dec. 18, 2020  

This holiday season, the Actors Shakespeare Company is giving the gift of Charles Dickens. The company's acclaimed production of A Christmas Carol is available to stream, for free, until December 26th.

Adapted and staged by James Rana (The Band's Visit, The Government Inspector) and Timur Kocak, who also takes on 25 roles in this one man tour de force.

To view A Christmas Carol, visit the Actors Shakespeare Company website at www.ascnj.org,


