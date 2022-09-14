Actor Pasquale Esposito Will Be Offering An Exclusive Actor's Zen Class Via Zoom

Actor Pasquale Esposito is everywhere these days with projects like "Hotel Portofino" (just wrapped filming season two), "Gomorrah," "Industry," and the upcoming "Ripley."

Esposito is charismatic and versatile as an actor. Filmmakers and audiences alike are drawn to him with his international appeal. Currently he is filming the next season of the Serbian show "South Wind."

The new season adds William Baldwin and Eric Roberts to the cast. Upcoming for Esposito is the film "The Printmaker." Written by Esposito, the feature takes place in Naples (Italy) during Christmas time. It is a story of a man, a printmaker (played by Esposito) who is going blind. Surprisingly through his relationship with a social worker, he starts a journey in which he evaluates things from a blind perspective, that unpredictably changes everything in his life for the better.

Esposito's creativity and vision set him apart from many. His successful acting career is guided by his Zen Buddhism education, giving his characters from mafia boss to millionaire fashion designer to blind printmaker to swindling fascist, some dimension and humanity. Esposito was officially ordained in 2001 at the Fudenji Zen Temple in Fidenza, Italy.

He is the president of the cultural association "Flowers in the Sky," (Japanese "KUGE" a chapter of the "Shobogenzo" by Dogen Zenji that means: "everything exists and nothing is real") an organization that gathers research and cultivates the education of the Zen in the arts. He is also the artistic director of the Research Company. Being an actor also forces Esposito to research "expression and communication" in depth so as to understand the nature of behavior, the structure of an happening and how a story unfolds. A Zen quote says: "the roots of reality and the roots of illusion, are the same roots."

This Fall Esposito will be offering an Exclusive Actor's Zen Class via Zoom, inviting participants to be aware of something that is present and that usually we are not aware of, and the awareness of which will open up a new space of expression and communication. Actors from around the world will have the opportunity to question and reset what we call our 'listening" and learn about the fundamentals of Zen in the arts. For more information about the class, please write to contact@pasquale-esposito.com