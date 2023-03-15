Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actionplay Audition Workshop Now Accepting Submissions From Neurodiverse Actors From Across The Country!

The deadline to submit a video audition is March 20, 2023 - there is no fee for participants, and a cohort of up to twelve actors will be selected to participate.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Actionplay Audition Workshop Now Accepting Submissions From Neurodiverse Actors From Across The Country!

Actionplay, a neurodiverse theatre company based in New York, is now accepting applications for their 2023 Audition Workshop. The Zoom-based workshop is open to neurodiverse actors from across the country. The deadline to submit a video audition is March 20, 2023 - there is no fee for participants, and a cohort of up to twelve actors will be selected to participate. The 2023 Actionplay Audition Workshop is made possible by a grant from NEXT for Autism.

Taught by disabled professional actors Alie B. Gorrie and Kiah Amara, this intensive workshop is an opportunity for autistic, neurodivergent, and disabled actors to develop their acting and auditioning skill sets, culminating in a showcase performance for an audience of casting directors from the Casting Society of America. Any actor who identifies as autistic, neurodivergent, or disabled can apply. Actors from all across North America are encouraged to apply.

To be considered for the workshop, fill out this form by March 20, 2023. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeZVZfcRFy1yb7lKKXFu_yXZyddgbKwnQM339oCSlAvA4zfHg/viewform Actors will be notified by March 26th if they have been accepted into the Workshop.

The workshops take place on Thursday evenings from 7:30pm (EST) to 9pm (EST) on March 30, April 6, April 13, April 20, and April 27. One evening consists of a live showcase which is also recorded for future use.

Actionplay is an NYC-based 501(c)(3) programming, outreach, and education organization dedicated to providing autistic, neurodivergent, and disabled teens and adults equal access to education, arts, and culture. Under the direction of Executive Director and Founder Aaron Feinstein, Actionplay helps to develop life skills in a fun-filled and supportive environment where participants thrive. Through our innovative programs, outreach, training and professional development, Actionplay strives to build a more inclusive world. www.actionplay.org



Iconic Performance Artist Karen Finley Premieres New Work COVID VORTEX ANXIETY OPERA KITTY Photo
Iconic Performance Artist Karen Finley Premieres New Work COVID VORTEX ANXIETY OPERA KITTY KALEIDOSCOPE DISCO
After taking on topics including AIDS, Jackie O., Trump, unicorns and Martha Stewart, Karen Finley, a name synonymous with Performance Art, will tackle pandemic anxiety in her newest full length performance piece COVID VORTEX ANXIETY OPERA KITTY KALEIDOSCOPE DISCO.
JINX Comes to Caveat Next Month Photo
JINX Comes to Caveat Next Month
Humor Darling invites you to SING INTO SPRING! Join in for another installment of the live and in-person seasonal showcase, Jinx. 
United Solo Theatre Festival Presents Dahéli Hall In SPADURA Photo
United Solo Theatre Festival Presents Dahéli Hall In SPADURA
Now in its second decade, the United Solo Theatre Festival is the world's largest collection of solo performances from all over the US and around the world. Among this year's performances is SPADURA from Dahéli Hall.
IN SCENA! ITALIAN THEATER FESTIVAL Performance Schedule Announced For 2023 Events Photo
IN SCENA! ITALIAN THEATER FESTIVAL Performance Schedule Announced For 2023 Events
The New York City-based Kairos Italy Theater along with the Italy-based KIT Italia and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at NYU will present the 10th anniversary season of the In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, the festival of Italian theater taking place in all five boroughs of NYC, May 1-16.

More Hot Stories For You


JINX Comes to Caveat Next MonthJINX Comes to Caveat Next Month
March 15, 2023

Humor Darling invites you to SING INTO SPRING! Join in for another installment of the live and in-person seasonal showcase, Jinx. 
United Solo Theatre Festival Presents Dahéli Hall In SPADURAUnited Solo Theatre Festival Presents Dahéli Hall In SPADURA
March 14, 2023

Now in its second decade, the United Solo Theatre Festival is the world's largest collection of solo performances from all over the US and around the world. Among this year's performances is SPADURA from Dahéli Hall.
IN SCENA! ITALIAN THEATER FESTIVAL Performance Schedule Announced For 2023 EventsIN SCENA! ITALIAN THEATER FESTIVAL Performance Schedule Announced For 2023 Events
March 14, 2023

The New York City-based Kairos Italy Theater along with the Italy-based KIT Italia and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at NYU will present the 10th anniversary season of the In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, the festival of Italian theater taking place in all five boroughs of NYC, May 1-16.
ECHO: A Musical Quest To Premiere At SPARK! Theatre Festival This MonthECHO: A Musical Quest To Premiere At SPARK! Theatre Festival This Month
March 14, 2023

A staged reading of ECHO: A MUSICAL QUEST will take place at 28 Street Theater on March 21st at 7 pm.
TEACH ME HOW TO DIE To Be Presented by The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company & Monli International Company LLCTEACH ME HOW TO DIE To Be Presented by The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company & Monli International Company LLC
March 14, 2023

The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company in collaboration with ​Monli International Company LLC will present TEACH ME HOW TO DIE, written by Lisa Monde, directed by Thomas R. Gordon and Lisa Monde.
share