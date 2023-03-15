Actionplay Audition Workshop Now Accepting Submissions From Neurodiverse Actors From Across The Country!

Actionplay, a neurodiverse theatre company based in New York, is now accepting applications for their 2023 Audition Workshop. The Zoom-based workshop is open to neurodiverse actors from across the country. The deadline to submit a video audition is March 20, 2023 - there is no fee for participants, and a cohort of up to twelve actors will be selected to participate. The 2023 Actionplay Audition Workshop is made possible by a grant from NEXT for Autism.

Taught by disabled professional actors Alie B. Gorrie and Kiah Amara, this intensive workshop is an opportunity for autistic, neurodivergent, and disabled actors to develop their acting and auditioning skill sets, culminating in a showcase performance for an audience of casting directors from the Casting Society of America. Any actor who identifies as autistic, neurodivergent, or disabled can apply. Actors from all across North America are encouraged to apply.

To be considered for the workshop, fill out this form by March 20, 2023. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeZVZfcRFy1yb7lKKXFu_yXZyddgbKwnQM339oCSlAvA4zfHg/viewform Actors will be notified by March 26th if they have been accepted into the Workshop.

The workshops take place on Thursday evenings from 7:30pm (EST) to 9pm (EST) on March 30, April 6, April 13, April 20, and April 27. One evening consists of a live showcase which is also recorded for future use.

Actionplay is an NYC-based 501(c)(3) programming, outreach, and education organization dedicated to providing autistic, neurodivergent, and disabled teens and adults equal access to education, arts, and culture. Under the direction of Executive Director and Founder Aaron Feinstein, Actionplay helps to develop life skills in a fun-filled and supportive environment where participants thrive. Through our innovative programs, outreach, training and professional development, Actionplay strives to build a more inclusive world. www.actionplay.org