Abrons Arts Center Announces Fall 2020 Season

Abrons Arts Center has released details about their upcoming 2020/2021 season, featuring a virtual fall season!

Check out their statement below:

"We are so excited to launch our 2020-2021 season, featuring online and outdoor programming adapted for our physically distanced reality. Our Fall season features Lorelei Ramirez, Destiny Mata, Gogy Esparza, Emily Johnson, Radiored, a collaboration with Marguerite Hemmings and LaJuné McMillian, Empire Line Dancers, and monthly mixes by New York City electronic and hip hop producers on AAC Sound Series. Stay tuned for more details about our Winter/Spring season, which includes new commissions by Sibyl Kempson/7 Daughters of Eve Theater & Performance Co, Brianna Rose Brooks, Rena Anakwe, Molly Lieber and Eleanor Smith, Edra Soto, mayfield brooks, Tess Dworman and more!

We must all play an active role in reshaping our world, particularly in the context of the Black Lives Matter movement, recent uprisings following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and the devastation caused by COVID-19. Art is an essential service and creativity is necessary for our collective survival.



We envision our Fall season as an opportunity to rethink how to animate public space, utilize digital platforms to share new ideas, and support communities working for systemic change. While we cannot gather physically, we invite you to join us in the spirit of communal care and collective imagination. Take care of each other."

For more information visit: https://www.abronsartscenter.org/programs/?type=abrons

