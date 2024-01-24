AXIOMS To Be Presented As Part Of The Neurodivergent New Play Series This February

Written by Aubrey Clyburn and directed by Abigail Gabor, this thought-provoking play explores the journey of a mathematician seeking solutions through memory and math.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

This February, the Neurodivergent New Play Series - an ongoing production of Piccione Arts curated by spit&vigor - will present a staged reading of Axioms - written by Aubrey Clyburn & directed by Abigail Gabor - at spit&vigor's black box theater, located at 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY on February 18th at 2pm EST.

Tickets are available at Click Here, with a minimum $15 donation for limited in-person seating & pay-what-you-can for at-home for at-home livestreaming up to two weeks after the live performance. Regular updates are available at www.linktr.ee/neurodivergentplays and on Instagram & Facebook @neurodivergentplays.

Axioms tells the story of Eliza, a lonely, hyper-logical mathematician, who has had a fight with her best (and only) friend. She retreats to her mind palace to find a solution using the only tools she has: memory, axiomatic set theory, and stuffed animals. She keeps trying to apply mathematical principles to situations from her life, and the math keeps getting more complex, until she finally has to ask whether there's a solution to be found there at all. The reading stars Jeninka Zee, Katie Blu, Sophie Pulver, Veronique Hurley, Allison Furlong & Seeni Chandran.

"I wrote this particular play to better understand myself, but I write most things to better understand other people," says Ms. Clyburn, adding that "[i]f you write a novel, all you need is someone to read it. If you write a play, you at very least need some other actors to make it happen, and they'll bring all kinds of ideas and feelings you never thought about." Ms. Gabor added that "[the play] is extremely well-written, creative, engaging, and has great autistic representation" and that "it blends meaningful themes with comedic elements, forming the perfect balance."

Founded in 2023 by award-winning autistic playwright and producer Anthony J. Piccione, the Neurodivergent New Play Series is dedicated to presenting matinee readings on the 3rd Sunday of every month - with seasonal breaks in December, January, July, and August - of plays written entirely by neurodivergent and disabled playwrights (i.e. autism, ADHD, dyslexia, OCD, Tourette syndrome, etc.) as part of a growing resident company of playwrights whose interests and specialties span a wide range of subjects, genres & structural approaches, with each play personally selected from a neuroinclusive resident company of directors.

The Neurodivergent New Play Series is a curated production of spit&vigor. Founded in 2015, spit&vigor is a non-profit theater company devoted to the development of new plays and spirited, innovative productions of existing work. Their small roster of productions has been award winning and critically acclaimed, praised as "darkly humorous, deliciously ghoulish", "wrenching and visually eloquent", "irresistibly dramatic" and "legitimately upsetting" by the New York Times. In collaboration with theater company Theatre4thePeople, spit&vigor was the recipient of the 2015 New York Innovative Theater Outstanding Premiere Production of a Play Award for their very first production in a historic chapel at The West Park Presbyterian Church, which included an Artist Support Grant from the Donn Russell Fund. spit&vigor has since gone on to earn The Players Theater Off-Broadway Artistic Residency, The Center at West Park's Artist Residency, IRT's 3B Residency, The Davenport space grant, and The Times Center space grant.




