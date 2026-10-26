AWKWARD TEENAGE YEARS to Be Presented at Gotham Storytelling Festival

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FRIGID New York in collaboration with Pale Girl Productions (Will Clegg and Grant Bowen, producers) will present the November installment of their bi-monthly comedy storytelling show, Awkward Teenage Years on Wednesday, November 4th at 7:30pm at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) as part of the 2026 Gotham Storytelling Festival. Tickets ($20 suggested price) are available for advance purchase online now. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission. Live stream tickets are also available at the same link above.

True stories about the most gloriously awkward times in our lives - our teenage years! Awkward Teenage Years brings you the best storytellers in NYC to relive their joys and traumas for your entertainment - let's laugh and reminisce together! Enjoy tales of first loves gone wrong, failing the big test, finding your tribe, learning hard lessons, and most importantly - coming of age.

Awkward Teenage Years on Wednesday, November 4th will be hosted by Will Clegg (2x Moth StorySlam winner, NYC Fringe) and feature stories by James Park (Magnet Theater), Tracy Rowland (Story Collider), Andrew McGill (Host at The Moth), Adrianne Frost (New Tricks Stories) and Carma Anderson (Second City).

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade, we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 18 Hrs 52 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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