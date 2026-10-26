 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

AWKWARD TEENAGE YEARS to Be Presented at Gotham Storytelling Festival

The show will be hosted by Will Clegg and feature stories from James Park, Tracy Rowland, Andrew McGill, Adrianne Frost, and Carma Anderson.

By:
AWKWARD TEENAGE YEARS to Be Presented at Gotham Storytelling Festival

FRIGID New York in collaboration with Pale Girl Productions (Will Clegg and Grant Bowen, producers) will present the November installment of their bi-monthly comedy storytelling show, Awkward Teenage Years on Wednesday, November 4th at 7:30pm at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) as part of the 2026 Gotham Storytelling Festival. Tickets ($20 suggested price) are available for advance purchase online now. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission. Live stream tickets are also available at the same link above.

True stories about the most gloriously awkward times in our lives - our teenage years! Awkward Teenage Years brings you the best storytellers in NYC to relive their joys and traumas for your entertainment - let's laugh and reminisce together! Enjoy tales of first loves gone wrong, failing the big test, finding your tribe, learning hard lessons, and most importantly - coming of age.

Awkward Teenage Years on Wednesday, November 4th will be hosted by Will Clegg (2x Moth StorySlam winner, NYC Fringe) and feature stories by James Park (Magnet Theater), Tracy Rowland (Story Collider), Andrew McGill (Host at The Moth), Adrianne Frost (New Tricks Stories) and Carma Anderson (Second City).

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade, we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Under St. Marks Theater
Upcoming Shows
Iba Iba. Sama Sama sa Dilim: An All-Filipinx Mythological Burlesque and Drag Show
Iba Iba. Sama Sama sa Dilim: An All-Filipinx Mythological Burlesque and Drag Show
10/26 - 10/26/2026
FRIGID Nightcap: DAY OF THE DEAD, NIGHT OF THE LIVING
FRIGID Nightcap: DAY OF THE DEAD, NIGHT OF THE LIVING
10/30 - 10/30/2026
Recent Articles
DAY OF THE DEAD, NIGHT OF THE LIVING to Play FRIGID Nightcap
DAY OF THE DEAD, NIGHT OF THE LIVING to Play FRIGID Nightcap
10/19/2026
THE YELLOW WALLPAPER: BEHIND THE PAPER to Return at Days of the Dead Festival
THE YELLOW WALLPAPER: BEHIND THE PAPER to Return at Days of the Dead Festival
10/8/2026

Local Shows
Trump and Melania in Off-Off-Broadway Trump and Melania
american theatre of Actors (10/28-11/01)
Allanah's final presentation in Off-Off-Broadway Allanah's final presentation
Under St Marks (10/30-10/30)
Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
Finishing School in Off-Off-Broadway Finishing School
Hampton Theatre Company (10/15-11/01)
Frankenstein in Off-Off-Broadway Frankenstein
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (10/09-10/31) PHOTOS
Kate, Allie and the '86 Mets in Off-Off-Broadway Kate, Allie and the '86 Mets
Asylum (11/05-11/10)
My Mobster in Off-Off-Broadway My Mobster
The Tank (11/01-11/23)
No nos merecemos soñar in Off-Off-Broadway No nos merecemos soñar
Teatro LATEA (10/28-10/30)
Professor Lammergeier's Evening of Poe's Poetry & Prose in Off-Off-Broadway Professor Lammergeier's Evening of Poe's Poetry & Prose
Stag & Lion Theatre (10/31-11/01)
Getting COMPLETE in Off-Off-Broadway Getting COMPLETE
Theater for the New City (1/14-1/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets