THE YELLOW WALLPAPER: BEHIND THE PAPER to Return at Days of the Dead Festival
The physical theater adaptation stars Laura Laman as The Woman Behind the Wallpaper and marks Westgard's directorial debut.
The Yellow Wallpaper: Behind the Paper by Maren Westgard will return as part of the Days of the Dead Festival at Frigid in Under St. Marks.
The Yellow Wallpaper is a physical theater adaptation of Charlotte Perkins Gillman's 1892 short story. The performance depicts a personified Woman Behind the Wallpaper, played by lead actress Laura Laman, who guides Jane, played by Maren Westgard, to reject her husband's mandate for a 'rest cure.' From recurrent movement elements to poetic phrases haunting the characters, The Yellow Wallpaper is spooky, engrossing, and a thrilling depiction of women taking back their power.
Laura Laman stars as The Woman Behind the Wallpaper, a physically rigorous depiction of an otherworldly force guiding Jane to freedom. When asked, Laman states that the piece is 'a visceral exploration of feminine power and unbridling of the spirit.'
The performance marks Maren Westgard's New York directorial debut. Her choreography has previously been featured in PhysFest NYC, The Garrett Arts Theater Festival, Stag & Lion Theater Company, and the Stella Adler Poetry Project.
The Yellow Wallpaper is featured in the lineup of the Days of the Dead Festival by Frigid at Under St. Marks. Performances run on October 21st at 9 pm, and October 23rd at 7 pm.
The Yellow Wallpaper is featured in a larger evening entitled The Witching Hour, featuring two other original pieces.
Event Details
Performances: October 21st at 9 pm, and October 23rd at 7 pm
Venue: Under St. Marks
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