AT HOME An Experimental Online Theatre Installation Launches

AT HOME / ?"О?oeА is an online exploratory theatrical installation which investigates the concept of physical and abstract space as we know it. A visual spectacle which combines storytelling, sound and graphic design.

AT HOME will premiere on May 17th 2:00PM NYC / 21:00PM Moscow and will be broadcasted on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNse_fIijJCQe5GSwu0CgFw/about

AT HOME / ?"О?oeА we turn to a common language of ours which aims to awaken us to current events and dilemmas, help us choreograph a visual scene of people inhabiting a virtual structure, filling it with a variety of personal, social and global themes. What is solitude for you? Where are the boundaries, and how does my memory, fears and being relates to it?



AT HOME / ?"О?oeА is a concept developed and curated collaboratively by the Moscow based producer Olga Korshakova and New York based actor and producer Anya Zicer. Our project began from our infinite time spent over facetime examining what being "at home" means to us and how it can be translated into a potential collaborative project.

With participation of leading actors and creators from Moscow, New York, Paris and Israel graphic and visual design curation by set designer Polina Bakhtina as well as original score by the composer sound-designer Dmitriy Pavlyukov aka Pircus and media artist Anna Gantimurova. Actors: Rebecca Karpovskiy, Dima Koan, Anastasia Medvedeva, Ashton Muniz, Gera Sandler, Miriam Sekhon, Pavel Shatu, Varya Shmikova, Di Zhu, Anya Zicer.

The project is being created via a series of encounters of our creative team and actors who through the verbatim technique bring their personal narratives, memories and observations, in an attempt to find answers to personal and universal questions of us as inhabitants.

The performance will be performed LIVE in English and Russian with simultaneous translation.





