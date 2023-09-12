AS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Princess Bride, Extended For Weekend Run

C.A.G.E. Theatre Company, in a co-production with the Kraine Theater will present As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will, written and directed by Michael Hagins. The production will be presented at the Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Friday, September 22nd at 7 pm; Saturday, September 23rd at 2 and 7 pm; and Sunday, September 24th at 2 pm. Tickets ($25 in person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at Click Here. The performance will run approximately 85 minutes.

As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will is a Shakespearean version of the book and movie The Princess Bride, as the fair maiden Buttercup is betrothed to the evil Prince Humperdinck, but she is still forlorn since her true love Westley died at sea. Before she can make it to her ill-fated wedding day, three thieves and a man in black will change everything, and show that true love really does conquer all. As You Wish It debuted as a Zoom performance for Theatrical Gems in Northeast Pennsylvania, and as a staged reading for the Way Station Companions and the Atlanta Shakespeare Festival, and had its NYC debut as a one-night experiment at the Kraine Theatre.

The cast will feature Michael Whitten, Matthew Tiemstra, James Smart, Duane Ferguson, Sean Gordon, Laura Walter, Marquise Neal, Mary Sheridan, Michael Hagins and Melissa Meli as the Princess Bride. The creative team will include Lighting and Sound Design by Adam Sherwin; Fight Direction by Michael Hagins; and logo design by Jim Haines

Michael Hagins is an African-American Playwright, Director, Fight Director, Actor, and Producer. Michael is a Member of Dramatists Guild and an Advanced Actor-Combatant for the Society of American Fight Directors. Michael was born in Brooklyn, New York, but raised in a small town in Florida for his childhood. He has used the racism and prejudice he dealt with at an early age to fuel his writing, which he has done since the age of 9. Michael is an avid lover of Shakespeare (he has done every play in the Shakespeare Canon) and has performed, directed and taken part in over 1,000 plays and films over his artistic career.

Off-Broadway: The Long Rail North (Soho Rep, FringeNYC). New York Productions: Basement (Roly Poly Productions); Michael is Black (Planet Connections Theatre Festivity); The Renaissance Dueling Plays (Planet Connections Theatre Festivity); The Vengeance Room (FRIGID Festival). Regional/Other: Hit and Match (Chicago Fringe, Johannesburg Fringe). Outstanding Playwriting - Hit and Match, 2013; Outstanding Overall Production of a Solo Show - Michael is Black; Winner of Best Playwriting, Best Director and Best Overall Production of NEPTA Awards for As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will, 2020; Winner - Best Play and Best Streaming Play, Off-Broadway Regional Awards - Hawai'i for A Shot Rang Out. Nominated - Best New Play - Off-Off-Broadway, Best Production of a Play, Best Performance in a Play - Duane Ferguson, Best Performance in a Play - Mary Sheridan, Best Direction of a Play - Stephanie Cox-Connolly, Best Lighting Design - Adam Sherwin, Best Costume Design - Ellie Raab, Best Choreography - Michael Hagins for S.U.N. in the U.S.A. - Off-Broadway Awards; Nominated - Best New Play - Off-Off-Broadway, Best Production of a Play, Best Performance in a Play - Marquise Neal, Best Performance in a Play - Samantha Simone, Best Direction of a Play - Rachael Langton, Best Lighting Design - Ilana Moskowitz, Best Choreography - Michael Hagins for A Shot Rang Out - Off-Broadway Awards; Artistic Director, C.A.G.E. Theatre Company

The C.A.G.E. (Classical Avant-Garde Experimental) Theatre of New York City was started in 2004 by Michael Hagins, and brought classical and classic-themed works to a modern audience for over seven years. Its mission statement is to bring a renewed understanding of the famous works of the Greeks, the Renaissance and the Restoration to a new and updated audience, and bring out the appeal that has lasted for thousands of years. C.A.G.E. showcases the works of authors from varying times and shares the themes of other ages to understand history and how similar the life and times of then are very close to now.