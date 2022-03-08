ANDTheatre Company Presents 15th Annual 'Go Solo!' Festival
Performances are March 18th at 7pm, March 19th at 2pm and 7pm, and March 20th at 2pm.
ANDTheatre Company presents their 15th annual "Go Solo! " Festival, featuring eight new 10 minute solo pieces in progress. All performances will be at the Chain Theatre (312 W36th St.) March 18th at 7pm, March 19th at 2pm and 7pm, and March 20th at 2pm.
Tickets are available now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/go-solo-an-evening-of-solo-performances-tickets-293081985107.
This year's lineup includes
Life Across America - written & performed by Brian Zupan*
Directed by Ellen Barber
Two Conditions - written by Art Feinglass, performed by Tom Riis Farrell
Directed by Gene Santarelli
Bedtime Story - written by Raphael Badagliacca, performed by David Kubicka*
Directed by Ellen Barber
Directed by Kay Long+ Missing Applause - written by Rex MacGregor
Part I: Will Kemp's Turn - performed by Gene Santarelli*
Directed by Drew Keil
Part II: Olive Struts and Frets - performed by Erica Knight*
Directed by Nazlah Black Sarah's Monologue - written by Drew Keil, performed by Mahnaz Damania*
Directed by Gene Santarelli The Space Between - written and performed by June Ballinger*
Directed by Janice L. Goldberg+ *Member Actor's Equity
+Member SDC The Chain Theatre
312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor
New York, NYhttps://www.andtheatrecompany.org/go-solo