ANDTheatre Company Presents 15th Annual 'Go Solo!' Festival

ANDTheatre Company presents their 15th annual "Go Solo! " Festival, featuring eight new 10 minute solo pieces in progress. All performances will be at the Chain Theatre (312 W36th St.) March 18th at 7pm, March 19th at 2pm and 7pm, and March 20th at 2pm.

Tickets are available now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/go-solo-an-evening-of-solo-performances-tickets-293081985107.

This year's lineup includes

Life Across America - written & performed by Brian Zupan*

Directed by Ellen Barber

Two Conditions - written by Art Feinglass, performed by Tom Riis Farrell

Directed by Gene Santarelli

Bedtime Story - written by Raphael Badagliacca, performed by David Kubicka*

Directed by Ellen Barber

First Love - written by Andrea Carey, performed by Alexa ElmyDirected by Kay Long+

Missing Applause - written by Rex MacGregorPart I: Will Kemp 's Turn - performed by Gene Santarelli*Directed by Drew KeilPart II: Olive Struts and Frets - performed by Erica Knight Directed by Nazlah Black

Sarah's Monologue - written by Drew Keil, performed by Mahnaz Damania*Directed by Gene Santarelli

*Member Actor's Equity+Member SDC

The Chain Theatre312 West 36th Street, 4th FloorNew York, NY