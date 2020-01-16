AMiOS Presents SHOTZ! Volume 104: The Office Shotz

AMiOS, the most prolific theater company you've never heard of, is proud to announce the start of its 2020 season! We're thrilled to be celebrating a decade of 100 productions and over 600 plays with The Office Shotz on February 3rd.

AMiOS (an acronym for Art and Music in Our Souls) is an artist-run, process-driven, participatory arts collective with a theatrical focus, whose mission is to build community around the continual generation of art that reflects and responds to our ever-changing world.

SHOTZ! is a theatrical pressure cooker that every month pairs 6 groups of actors, writers, and directors together to create brand new 7-minute plays for performance the first Monday of the month at The Kraine Theater, 85 E. 4th St, and is the best, most consistent showcase of up-and-coming talent in NYC.

Fifteen years after its debut, The Office is still a potent cultural touchstone; The timeless jokes, the takes-to-camera, the enduring romance. Thanks to downloadable keyboards, one could communicate solely The Office gifs as its own rich and nuanced language. We love The Office, deeply, and we think the sharply written, 4th wall breaking, ensemble driven chaos is a perfect jumping-off point for this month's slate of new theater from AMiOS. Please join us in the Conference Room (aka Kraine Theatre) for a night of delicious office camaraderie. Perhaps we'll discover together, once and for all, what she said.

The Office Shotz will feature a new short play by Lizzie Vieh (Monsoon Season, Rattlestick & 2019 Edinburgh Fringe, originally commissioned as a SHOTZ! piece), and an acting ensemble that includes Amanda Barron ("The Deuce," "Blacklist"), "comedic bombshell" Megan Chacalos, as well as graduates from the A.C.T. and Brown/Trinity M.F.A. programs.

for tickets and more information visit AMiOS.NYC.





