AMT Theater Unveils Lineup for 2nd Annual New Play Festival

AMT Theater has unveiled the lineup of plays for its 2nd Annual New Play Festival. The Off Broadway theater, located at 354 West 45th Street, showcases new works, new musicals, Youth theater and cabarets.

The Festival runs April 9th, 10th and 11th and is free to the public. This year's list of plays includes (Tuesday, 7pm) "An Extraordinary Day" Playwright: Alex Dmitriev; "Passwords, Parking, & Other Predicaments" Playwright: Heather Christie "The Things We Know" Playwright: Sarah Zweighaf; "How It's Made" Playwright: Mat Crowley; "Jenny Rogers Needs A Miracle" Playwright: Christina Vlamis; (Wednesday 2pm) "Stuck With Fred" Playwright: Timothy Nolan; (Wednesday 7pm) "Go Down, Moses" Playwright: Dana Leslie Goldstein (Thursday 7pm) "Cornflake Pie" Playwright: Grace Tomblin Marca

For more information on the New Play Festival or AMT, contact amttheater.org