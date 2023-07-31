ALL WE KNOW OF LOVE & FIRE Premieres at The Tank Lime Fest

Performances run August 8-12.

Jul. 31, 2023

The new immersive indie-pop musical "All We Know of Love & Fire" (with book & lyrics by abs wilson and music by Wren Mied) premiers this August 8th, 10th, and 12th at the Tank Lime Fest, a festival of new works that celebrates work by women, non-binary, and gender non-conforming emerging artists.

Developed initially at NYU Tisch's Graduate Musical Theater Writing mfa Program, with further development at the Brick Theater and the Paper Kraine Theater, "Love & Fire" is premiering a new, full-length version of the piece. "Love & Fire" stars the girl band trio of historic poets Sara Teasdale, Emily Dickinson, and Sappho as they come together to answer (with the help of the audience) a single question: how do you handle loneliness when you aren't sure when that loneliness will ever end? Weaving together their poetry, comedy, and the kinds of conversations you can only have at 3am when the world seems small, "Love & Fire" is a joyful and intimate exploration of community, art, and what keeps our inner flames alive.

Click Here performances August 8th @7pm, August 10th @9:30pm, and August 12th @9:30pm at the Tank Theater at 312 W 36TH ST.

The show is directed by Hayley Goldenberg, music directed by Matt Graham, and stars Veronica Mansour, Caroline Game, and abs wilson. The creative team includes Shane Hennessy on lighting design, Camille Charara on costume design, Madeline Yara on sound, with Kate Rankine as stage manager and Logan Weinfurtner and Cason Day in the pit.




