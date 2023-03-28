ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY Comes to Sargent Theater at The American Theater of Actors

The hit drama from 2018, "All Because of Infidelity,' returns to the stage in New York City April 18th-23rd, 2023.

With a new cast and Hanging Cow Productions' first show back in Manhattan since the pandemic, we are so excited to welcome audiences again! Our edgy and thought provoking play explores four couples at different stages of life and types of infidelity who are faced with dealing with the consequences of their choices, and their fates as individuals and as a couple in this eye opening, relevant, honest, and resonant, dramatic play. With an all star cast (Robert Mark, Daniel Coelho, Ty Norris, Morgan Mitchell, Elijah Moloney, Elise Wilkes, and Gary Vargas) under the direction of playwright/producer Elise Maurine Milner and co-director Robert Mark, this new reprise of the hit play is sure to (re)dazzle audiences all over again!

Betrayal. It's complicated. It's life changing. For better or for worse. When the bond of love has been severely disrupted, a myriad of emotions present intense considerations for these characters faced with such disloyalty. Will they stay? Will they go? Will they ever be the same? Four couples at different stages of life and types of infidelity, are faced with exploring the consequences of their choices, and their fates as individuals and as a couple in this eye opening, erotic, relevant, edgy, honest, and resonant, new dramatic play. Presented not only as a slice of life narrative, but surprises along the way reveal how our characters and their circumstances are also interwoven. Their poignant situations navigate us through the discovery of themselves and their partners, while revealing their vulnerabilities, fears, secrets, resentments, and ultimately, perhaps even forgiveness... OR NOT? These characters' decisions will inevitably leave the audience asking questions about their own strengths and weaknesses and ponder why we humans DO the things we do to those we LOVE; and despite societal approval or rejection, the risks we are willing to take for one experience over another, regardless of who gets hurt in the process.

The show performs at the Sargent Theater at The American Theater of Actors - 314 West 54th St, (bet 8th and 9th ave on the 4th floor) New York, NY April 18th-23rd, 2023 (Tues-Sat at 8pm and Sat/Sun at 3pm)

Production manager: Suzanne Lynn

Production assistant: Tori Kraese

Sound/lighting tech: Christopher Berlino