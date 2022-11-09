A.J. Holmes And Caitlin Cook to Present FAKE BIRTHDAY at Asylum NYC This Month
The lineup includes Janeane Garofalo, Chris Turner, Britney Coleman and more.
A.J. Holmes And Caitlin Cook will present Fake Birthday, returning every Monday at Asylum starting this Monday, November 14, 2022.
This show is a music and comedy variety show, featuring NYC's top comedians, Broadway performers, musicians, and more.
The lineup features:
Janeane Garofalo (Ratatouille, Mystery Men, Reality Bites); Chris Turner (BBC, Comedy Cellar, Edinburgh Fringe); Britney Coleman (Company, Beetlejuice, Team Starkid); Pomme Koch (The Band's Visit, WeCrashed, House of Cards); Ali Gordon (Team Starkid, Me and My Dick, A VHS Christmas Carol); Business Casual (New York Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival); Jamie Eblen (Dear Evan Hansen, Parade, Prince of Broadway).
Hosted by Caitlin Cook (Peacock, Comedy Cellar) & A.J. Holmes (The Book of Mormon, South Park)
Line-up will change every week.
Address: Asylum NYC, 307 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001