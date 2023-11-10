A SEAGULL IN THE HAMPTONS to Open at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute

A Seagull in the Hamptons takes flight at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, opening November 16th at the historic Marilyn Monroe Theatre.

Under the direction of Tom Rowan, A Seagull in the Hamptons transports the audience into the exclusive world of the Hamptons elite. Written by Emily Mann, this captivating adaptation of Anton Chekhov's masterpiece, The Seagull, brings the story into the 21st century and offers a modern perspective on its themes of appearance, money, and celebrity culture. At its core, the play delves into "the heartbreaking betrayal of children by their parents."

The production stars Isaiah Armour, Andrew Boyd, Julia Burnier, Sophia DeMornay-O'Neal, Patrick Eckland, Corey Fogelmanis, Katja Minaev, Alexander Thomas, Romy Turner, and Michael Kevin Ryan.

Tickets are available at Click Here.

Performance Dates

November 16 - 18, 2023 | 7:00pm EST

Runtime: 2 hours, including intermission

About the Venue

The Marilyn Monroe Theatre

115 E 15th Street, New York, NY 10003

Accessibility: The theatre is located on the 1st Floor, with one step at the main entrance. Restrooms are located on the 2nd Floor. The building does not have an elevator. Access to any other parts of the building is not permitted.