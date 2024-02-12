A Night Of RISKS To Be Presented By The American Theatre Of Actors

A Night of RISKS presented by the American Theatre of Actors one week only, running February 28 through March 3.

Titles include:

WEST 201 by ROBERTA RHODES

THE FALSE HEART by JOHN DeBENEDETTO.

Both plays directed by JOHN DeBENEDETTO

"The False Heart" concerns an actor — always a bridesmaid never a bride, or in this case, always an understudy and never the lead. Until Now.

This actor decides to take a RISK to change his luck and play the lead. The lengths he goes to change his luck may surprise you.

"West 201" concerns a woman of a “certain age” and her RISK at finding romance. Is it too late?

The ensemble cast includes Jonathan Beebe, Ben Elias, Richard Fisher, Sam Hardy, Royce Johnson, Sharon Shahar, and Richard Sexton.

Running February 28 — March 3 (WED-SAT @ 8pm. SUN @ 3pm.) Tickets $20 - $25. Order online. (20% off online tickets bought through Wed Feb 21). Tickets available at the door (cash only) $25.