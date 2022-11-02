A Grimm's Classic Get's A Fresh Spin With PinProduction's RUMPELSTILTSKIN!
Through a combination of live actors and animation, this Spanish-language fairytale anthology series brings vegan wolves, nudest emperors, and excentric little men to life for silly tales about the tricky task of being human.
Catch up on the first two tales, available to stream from the event page all day, then stick around for the world premiere of the third tale from Biblioteca del Bosque(The Library of the Woods): Rumpelstiltskin!
In this retelling of the Grimms Brother's classic tale, a baker's daughter enlists the help of a magical little man to save her from the dungeon and win her a prince. A prince, who too has been put in quite a pickle by his parent. Even princes, princesses, and magical little men have parents who just don't understand them.
"These times we are living in are pretty wild which is why, with this project, we wanted to go back to the basics," says Susannah Dalton, the shows writer and co-director. "Classic fairytales remind children and adults alike that no matter how different people may seem, we all have much more in common than our first impressions might imply."
Rumpelstiltskin! will premiere at 11:30 a.m. ET
Performed in Spanish with English subtitles.
PinProductions is currently celebrating its first decade of creating and producing theater in English and Spanish. PinProductions has, in this time, produced multiple award-winning theater productions, most recently garnering 18 nominations and 4 awards for the Lorca play El Retablillo de Don Cristóbal. PinProduction's dedication to children's creative agency is seen in its new theater works for children as well as its bilingual children's pilot Basura Aventura (Trash Bash).
Written by Susannah Dalton
Directed by Susannah Dalton and Jose Ignacio Vivero
Translation by Maite Uzal
Cast:
Pablo Jesús Gatto
Valeria Llaneza
Ana Montero
Victoria Raigorodsky
José Ignacio Vivero
and Julio Ortega as Rumplestiltskin
$15 suggested donation but families are welcome to pay whatever fits their budget.
Donations will support the creation of the company's next virtual fairytale.
This event is made possible (in part) by the Queens Council on the Arts with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.
