A GREY GARDENS CHRISTMAS to Debut at Cre8tive NYC Studios in December 

"A Grey Gardens Christmas," the latest offering from the creative minds behind "The 'Original' Golden Girls LIVE: On Stage", will bring to life the storied eccentricities of the Beales. This seasonal tribute, envisioned by real-life couple Peter Mac and Dr. John Mac, who have been partners in life and art for over two decades, is scheduled for a heartfelt debut on December 1, 2023, at Cre8tive NYC Studios.

Acclaimed for his transformative embodiment of Judy Garland, Peter Mac will return to his NYC roots for a live audience celebration. Esteemed by legends such as Mickey Rooney, who declared, "This is beyond an imitation, this is an artist! Peter Mac is phenomenal," and Lainie Kazan, who reminisced, "There she really was again, on stage and singing directly to me," Peter Mac is set to capture the heart and soul of "Little Edie" in a groundbreaking performance.

Dr. John Mac, an accomplished professional in technology and education, seamlessly transitions from the corporate to the creative, drawing on a rich theatrical heritage that includes Broadway veterans like his great uncle Richard Waring and the legendary Eve Le Gallienne. After more than 2,000 performances as Dorothy to Peter's Sophia, John's portrayal of "Big Edie" is anticipated with great excitement.

For Peter and John, their portrayal of the Beales stems from a profound respect and admiration for the women they depict. As dedicated fans of "Grey Gardens" across all its forms and longtime curators of a fan group, their connection to the material is deeply personal.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 8 PM

Location: Cre8tive NYC Studios, 134 West 29th Street, NY, NY 10001

Tickets: $37.75 to $47.75 each

The role reversal for Peter and John, playing opposite parts from their famed "Golden Girls" characters, showcases their versatility and reflects the joy and reverence with which they approach their craft. Their performances are infused with humor and empathy, never caricature.

"A Grey Gardens Christmas" is not just a play but a celebration of two decades of partnership, both personal and professional, between Peter and John. It's a testament to their shared life, their dedication to the arts, and their commitment to bringing authenticity and love to the stage.

The evening is sure to offer a moving experience, imbuing the iconic story of the Beales with new life, laughter, and an abundance of heart. This exclusive theatrical event is poised to become the highlight of the holiday season.

For more on Peter Mac's journey and awards, visit: TheJudyGarlandShow.com

With careers spanning the breadth of stage and screen, Peter and John invite you to join them for an evening where performance art meets emotional truth in the heart of New York City. Secure your tickets early to ensure your place at this remarkable event.