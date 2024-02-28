A FAIRLY ODD MUSICAL Will Make its NYC Debut This March

A Fairly Odd Musical! will make its NYC premiere at The Vino Theater by Gen Z writer-director Brayden Martino and composer Hudson Keown. Following the successes of his Off-Broadway workshop of Toothy's Treasure, and internet-viral sensation Ya Like Jazz? The Bee Movie Musical, Martino's second NYC debut promises an entertaining blend of humor and Y2K nostalgia.

When you're an average kid who no one understands, life can be tough... Unless you have fairy godparents to grant your every wish! Things are looking up for Timmy, until Doug Dimmadome releases a new streaming service called Dimma+, filled with terrible reboots, remakes, spin-offs, and knock-offs. With the help of his fairies, he wishes for magic remotes that will allow them to travel into the TV and get all of the shows canceled, in hopes of saving the entertainment industry (and more importantly, impressing the most popular girl in school). Join Timmy, Cosmo, and Wanda as they traverse all of your favorite cartoons of the 90s and early 2000s in this full-length musical parody.

Renowned for their innovative spin on interactive theater, See Humans, Martino's Theater Company, is known for rousing musical comedies and clever parodies, offering a unique, uproarious experience for comedy enthusiasts. At a See Humans show, the audience shapes the story.

See Humans has carved out a niche for themselves both theatrically and online. Garnering over 4 million views across YouTube and TikTok, See Humans connects with a diverse audience, particularly resonating with Gen Z. Martino's distinct blend of satirical comedy and Keown's well crafted musical artistry ensures an unforgettable night of laughter, music, and community-building. The premiere at The Vino Theater promises an immersive journey into Martino & Keown's imaginative world, meeting and exceeding high expectations. Don't miss A Fairly Odd Musical! for a theatrical escape... into the reboot of your nightmares.

Performances run for three weeks only, March 13 - 30 at The Vino Theater, 274 Morgan Ave Brooklyn NY. Tickets start at $33 at fairlyoddmusical.com