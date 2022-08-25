Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A Duet Of New Works By Tommy Levrier Opens At Theatre For The New City

The plays Carson & Huston and At Least He Didn't Die With Antlers On His Head! will be presented in repertory.

Register for Off-Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  

A Duet Of New Works By Tommy Levrier Opens At Theatre For The New City

Producer Chris Sax and Associate Producer Shaun James present a duet of new works by Tommy LeVrier at Theatre for the New City (Crystal Field, artistic director):

Carson & Huston - August 28 @ 2pm; August 30 @ 9pm; August 31 @ 6:30 pm; Sept 1 @ 6:30 pm; Sept 3 @ 5:00 p.m. and

At Least He Didn't Die With Antlers On His Head! - September 9 @ 9:00 pm; Sept 10 @ 5:00 pm; Sept 11 @ 8:00 pm; Sept 16 @ 9:00 pm; Sept 17 @ 5:00 pm

Theatre for the New City is located at New York City's lower east side, 155 First Avenue (between 9th and 10th streets). Tickets: Carson & Huston: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193361®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35441%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1production/1132996
and Antlers: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193361®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35441%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1production/1133005

Based on a true story, Carson & Huston concerns a meeting between novelist and playwright Carson McCullers and film director John Huston in Ireland. McCullers' African American longtime companion and caretaker, Daisy, is fervently against the idea but McCullers, refusing to be branded an invalid on any level, makes the trip, citing "even if it is the last thing I ever do." She was close, as she died five months later.

This is the story of their visit.

New York theatre veteran, David Arthur Bachrach, appears as John Huston. A noted classical actor, Bachrach is credited with acclaimed productions of Macbeth, Richard III, Hamlet, The Cherry Orchard, Three Sisters, Much Ado, Cymbeline, and - after this play - As You Like It.
Stage, Film, and TV artist, Leslie Lynn Meeker joins him as Carson McCullers, and can be seen on the upcoming AMAZON TV series Mr.& Mrs. Smith. The company is completed by Bobbi Owens as Daisy and Ryan Gerberding plays Dempsey.

Directed By Dale Davidson, Carson & Huston is produced by Chris Sax with Shaun James as associate producer. Production Stage Manager, Daniel Sutton. Carson & Huston is part of Theatre for the New City's Dream-Up Festival (Crystal Field, artistic director) and begins performances August 28 and running through September 3 and runs in conjunction with the play, At Least He Didn't Die With Antlers On His Head! also written by Tommy LeVrier, but directed by Chris Sax and Mark Meir, with Sax returning as producer.

Taking a page from Tom Stoppard, Antlers tells of a teen who skips school in South Peeveetoe, Texas, to go hunting. He sees "a yankee" put on a pair of antlers to attract deer and gets shot between the eyes. It is the teen who also gets it between the eyes as he hoped relating the story could help remove shame on his family. When it fails, the teen decides to take revenge. Cast includes Don McManus, Shaun James, Judi Beecher, Marie-Louise Boisnier, and Alexander Chilton. Antlers and the show runs September 9 - 17, also at Theatre for the New City.





More Hot Stories For You


Theater For The New City Sets Memorial For Co-Founder George Bartenieff, September 19Theater For The New City Sets Memorial For Co-Founder George Bartenieff, September 19
August 24, 2022

On Monday, September 19, Theater For The New City, 155 First Ave. (at E. 10th Street), will present a memorial for its co-founder George Bartenieff (January 23, 1933-July 30, 2022) to celebrate his creative years at the theater, 1971-1992.  Reception begins at 7:30 PM and a narrated pictorial, remembrances and performances will start at 8:00 PM.
Video: CBS Mornings Features Mara Jill Herman With The Queens Theatre Senior EnsembleVideo: CBS Mornings Features Mara Jill Herman With The Queens Theatre Senior Ensemble
August 24, 2022

Theater artists and senior citizens were among the hardest hit groups during the pandemic. But one program is bringing the groups together to help each other bounce back. See video of the segment.
Out Of The Box Theatrics & Weathervane Theatre to Present Staged Readings of Three New Plays This FallOut Of The Box Theatrics & Weathervane Theatre to Present Staged Readings of Three New Plays This Fall
August 24, 2022

This fall, Out of the Box Theatrics (2022 Drama Desk nominee for Baby) and Jennifer Campos Productions in association with Weathervane Theatre will present staged readings of three new plays by three exciting new emerging playwrights. Each reading will be available to watch live or streaming.
2022 New York Euripides Summer Festival Will Present Productions of ION and ORESTES2022 New York Euripides Summer Festival Will Present Productions of ION and ORESTES
August 24, 2022

Viral concerns during pre-production mandated another remote rendering of this year's New York Euripides Summer Festival productions of Ion and Orestes. Governed by Apollo and his instrumental function in both plays, Ion and Orestes are presented in the same double bill.
The Resident Acting Company Announces Fall 2022 Benefit Series at The PlayersThe Resident Acting Company Announces Fall 2022 Benefit Series at The Players
August 24, 2022

The Resident Acting Company, formed four years ago by the actors of the Pearl Theater Company, recently announced their fall lineup for 2022. 