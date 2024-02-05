A Duet Of DeVita Plays To Be Presented At The Queens Short Play Festival

See Shitty Shitty Bang Bang by Doug DeVita, directed by Eric C. Webb featuring Marie Elèna O'Brien* and Emerson West.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Erik Van Conover Will Star in Dakota Silvey's New Play, FLIGHT RISK Photo 1 Erik Van Conover Will Star in Dakota Silvey's New Play, FLIGHT RISK
Review: THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 at 59E59 Theaters-A Thought Provoking, Charming St Photo 2 Review: THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 at 59E59 Theaters-A Thought Provoking, Charming Story Complemented with Folk Music
Purple Light NYC Will Premier A Sample of Michael Roche's HIGH SCHOOL NEVER ENDS With Musi Photo 3 Purple Light NYC Will Premier A Sample of Michael Roche's HIGH SCHOOL NEVER ENDS With Music By Bowling For Soup and The Dollyrots
A Daring Tale Of Iranian Girlhood And Womanhood Takes Center Stage In IN THE STILLNESS OF Photo 4 A Daring Tale Of Iranian Girlhood And Womanhood Takes Center Stage In IN THE STILLNESS OF THE NIGHT At The Tank

A Duet Of DeVita Plays To Be Presented At The Queens Short Play Festival

One of New York's most prolific playwrights, Doug DeVita, has two featured events at The Secret Theatre's Queens Short Plays Festival. The Secret Theatre, a leading professional theatrical company in Queens is gearing up to produce a mammoth new works festival starting at the end of February and running through March.

Doug DeVita, a two-time O'Neil Semi-Finalist (Fable & Just A Rumor), was also Semi-Finalist for Barrington Stage (Phillie's Trilogy), B Street Theatre's Comedy Festival (Goddess Of The Hunt), and We Screenplay's Diversity Competition (The Fierce Urgency Of Now). His work is published by Next Stage Press and Smith & Kraus.

His works are featured in the festival in two programs:

PROGRAM B: Fri., February 23; Wed., March 6; Sun., March 10; Sat., March 16

Shitty Shitty Bang Bang by Doug DeVita, directed by Eric C. Webb featuring Marie Elèna O'Brien* and Emerson West

Two days before Christmas, 1968. 18 year-old college freshman Celia McDougal and her mother, 48 year old Veronica, are finishing dinner at the Pancake House next door to the hospital where Veronica's father has just died. Veronica doesn't want to spoil her young son Phillie's holidays with the news of his grandfather's death, and tries to enlist Celia's help in keeping the boy from finding out until after his birthday in February. Celia is not too keen on helping her mother, but acquiesces when she realizes she can use this as leverage to get something she wants.

PROGRAM E: Sun., February 25; Tues., March 5; Sat., March 9; Thurs., March 14

Mrs. Platte by Doug DeVita, directed by Robert Liebowitz featuring Calum Giles, Rose Zisa, and Jessica L Vera

February, 1970. At a bookstore in a shopping mall on Long Island, 10 year-oldPhillie McDougal is trying to decide what books to buy with his birthday money. He is surprisedand overjoyed to run into his former teacher, Mrs. Ann Platte, who had been replaced after thefall semester by a perfectly awful woman for reasons that Phillie doesn't quite believe. Hopingagainst hope she will be returning to St. Mary's, Mrs. Platte gently but firmly lets him knowthat's not going to happen, deftly sidestepping the issue without ever giving him the true reasonbehind her sudden departure.

The theatre is located at 38-02 61st Steet, Woodside,New York.

Visit THESECRET THEATER WEBSITE for showtimes and tickets

The duet of DeVita featured events are produced by SOAR Productions and Jay Michaels Global Communications, LLC

 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
The Tank to Present TEREZIN: CHILDREN OF THE HOLOCAUST Photo
The Tank to Present TEREZIN: CHILDREN OF THE HOLOCAUST

THE TANK presents 'Terezin: Children of the Holocaust' - A powerful exploration of the consequences of hate and the unflinching hope of children.

2
TOURIST TRAP Explores Asian-American Identity at Chain Theatre One Act Festival Premiere Photo
TOURIST TRAP Explores Asian-American Identity at Chain Theatre One Act Festival Premiere

TOURIST TRAP, written by Elijah Guo and directed by Dylin Taylor, premieres at the Chain Theatre One-Act Festival on Feb. 10 at 8:00pm, Feb. 18 at 5:00pm, and Feb. 22 at 8:30pm.

3
Relationships Take Center Stage In PARTY? at Theater for the New City This March Photo
Relationships Take Center Stage In PARTY? at Theater for the New City This March

The complexities of relationships across three generations will be explored in the new play, 'Party?' by Anne Marilyn Lucas. Learn more about the production here!

4
Special Offer: BARD SOUND OF SPRING CHINESE NEW YEAR CONCERT at Lincoln Center Photo
Special Offer: BARD SOUND OF SPRING CHINESE NEW YEAR CONCERT at Lincoln Center

Celebrate Lunar New Year at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Feb 11

More Hot Stories For You

The Tank to Present TEREZIN: CHILDREN OF THE HOLOCAUSTThe Tank to Present TEREZIN: CHILDREN OF THE HOLOCAUST
TOURIST TRAP Explores Asian-American Identity at Chain Theatre One Act Festival PremiereTOURIST TRAP Explores Asian-American Identity at Chain Theatre One Act Festival Premiere
JENNA TODD Parody Musical Comes to Red Eye NY This MonthJENNA TODD Parody Musical Comes to Red Eye NY This Month
La MaMa Presents CANDIED CAMERA LIVE! The On-Stage Variety Show Celebrating The 30th Anniversary Of The 'Storied' Public Access TV ProgramLa MaMa Presents CANDIED CAMERA LIVE! The On-Stage Variety Show Celebrating The 30th Anniversary Of The 'Storied' Public Access TV Program

Videos

Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
The New Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway The New Play Festival
Zoom (2/23-3/03)Tracker
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Dessoff Choirs Presents Dessoff Choirs Presents "Annelies"
Claire Tow Theatre@Brooklyn College (4/25-4/25)
The Dead Arm in Off-Off-Broadway The Dead Arm
Chain Theatre (2/18-2/28)PHOTOS
Deadly Stages in Off-Off-Broadway Deadly Stages
Theatre Row (2/16-3/16)
A.I. vs Human Roast Battle in Off-Off-Broadway A.I. vs Human Roast Battle
A.I. vs Human Roast Battle (2/06-2/06)
Forces of Nature in Off-Off-Broadway Forces of Nature
Tenri Cultural Institute (2/10-2/10)
5BMF Presents PEDRO GIRAUDO TANGO QUARTET in Off-Off-Broadway 5BMF Presents PEDRO GIRAUDO TANGO QUARTET
Littlefield Performance + Art Space (4/28-4/28)
Epidermis Circus: The Family Friendly Version for Age 7+ in Off-Off-Broadway Epidermis Circus: The Family Friendly Version for Age 7+
SoHo Playhouse (3/23-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You