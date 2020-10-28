A DAY AT THE WHITE HOUSE A New Musical Comedy Streaming For Free Now

Thrown against the backdrop of the ultimate slapstick zaniness – the American political establishment.

Vin Morreale, Jr. and Eric B. Sirota announce the release of their new full-length musical comedy, "A Day at the White House", on podcast and streaming platforms. "A Day at the White House" was written by Vin Morreale, Jr. (book & lyrics) and Eric B. Sirota (music).

Imagine the mayhem when the classic comedians of the early 20th Century together on one stage, each with their unique brands of comedy stylings.

Thrown against the backdrop of the ultimate slapstick zaniness - the American political establishment.

After a close national vote is deadlocked in Florida, Crenshaw Sparx is appointed President of the United States, surrounded by all the clowns, comedians and con artists that not-so-subtly reflect today's political environment.

Characters include Crenshaw, Cheato & Hobo Sparx; Bo, Barry & Curby; Cabot & Oddfellow; Mae Waist and W. Z. Fielding.

A "radio-play" full-length musical which includes 16 songs is available to be streamed for free at the following link: https://ericsirota.com/Whitehouse/ Donations are greatly appreciated to help with production costs.

Vin Morreale, Jr. and Eric B. Sirota began to work together in 2012, when they were paired to work on a short musical in the West Village Musical Theatre Festival in New York.

This was Sirota's first work professionally produced. Morreale was already an established and highly produced playwright, but had yet to write a musical. Sirota wrote the music and a 12-minute version of A Day at the White House was produced at that festival.

Over the next few years, Sirota became established in the musical theatre world, writing music, book and lyrics, with productions of his full-length musicals including Frankenstein, which has been running for almost 3 years Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre (with a pause for COVID). In 2018, Morreale and Sirota returned to A Day at the Whitehouse, where Mr. Morreale updated his full-length script, and Sirota wrote the music for the 16 songs.

Working remotely during COVID, with Sirota in New Jersey and Morreale in Louisville KY, the score was prepared, and the entire work was recorded in Louisville, just barely in time to be released prior to the presidential election. (Act-1 is live, and Act-2 will go live on Nov. 1)

The cast includes: Sarah Turner Holland, Dwight Turner, Beau Solley, Will Adams, Chauncey E. Arnold, Rick Bucy, Gary Crockett, Randy Davidson, Amber Hurst, Vin Morreale Jr., Barb Polk & Steven Preston.

Recordings by Fred Bogert (Briarcliff Recording Studio), and one song by J. D. Miller. Kim Aberle was the rehearsal pianist. Produced by Mandy Morreale.

Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You