A Class Act NY Will Perform HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ANNA LOGGINS!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, will present an original musical, HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ANNA LOGGINS on Sunday, May 19 at the off-Broadway theatre, 14th Street Y!

A sixteen-year-old girl shuns the false connection of social media to seek a true human bond at her Sweet Sixteen party.

The production is produced by Jessica R. Grosman, Artistic Director and Founder of A Class Act NY, and Jonathan Grosman, Director of Operations. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ANNA LOGGINS is written by Lauren ‘Coco’ Cohn and Stacia Fernandez with music and lyrics by Josh Kight. Directed by Coco Cohn and Wayne Petro with music direction by Josh Kight.

The production stars Cooper Toland as Anna, Fin Davis as Ludde, Vinya Chhabra, Cordelia Cornell as Fritz, Sophia Manalang as Dramatx 1, Justine Colan as Dramatx 2, Grayson Jandora as Dramatx 3, Avery Brooks as Spicoli 1/Vint, Tyler Kulik as Spicoli 2/Bob, Addison Geisler as Spicoli 3, Charlie Jandora as Debate Team Leader, Miranda Lacy as Pro Side Leader, Hayley Craane as Con Side Leader, Pro 1 as Quinn Davis, Pro 2 as Natalie Karloff, Sophia Sacoulas as Pro 3, Valentina Tudrei as Con 1, Leanna Mitev as Con 2, Anabelle Koelmel as Con 3. The ensemble also includes Melina Roussis.

There will be a 4PM show on Sunday, May 19th at the 14th Street Y’s black box theatre.

#35 general admissions tickets are on sale now to the public!