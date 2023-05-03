A Class Act NY Acting Studio To Present INTO THE WOODS, JR.

A Class Act NY Acting Studio will offer New York City an amusingly different way to think about everyone's favorite fairy tale characters through their production of Into the Woods JR. The show is double cast and features students ages 6 - 15!

With a book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods JR. is based on the Broadway production which won several Tony Awards, including Best Score, Best Book, and Best Actress in a Musical.

The musical follows a Baker and his Wife who learn they've been cursed with childlessness by the Witch next door. The couple embarks on a quest - swindling, deceiving and stealing from such already-victimized characters as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Jack (fresh off the beanstalk!) - to get the special objects required to break the spell. However, the story doesn't simply end "happily ever after" as each character must now face the consequences of his/her decision.

The show stars Sabina Faye and Daisy Brown as Little Red Riding Hood, Sophia Probst and Gabriella Arias as The Baker's Wife, Autumn Raine and Alexa Checchi as The Witch, Julian David and Julius Rinzel as The Baker, Ceceila Kimock and Maya Marcus as Cinderella, Alexandra Rooney and Chloe Leshnower as Cinderella's Mother and Snow White, Sid Kamat and Arlo Tyrannosaurus as Jack, Michaela Rogers and Madeleine Wright as Jack's Mom, Lara Waeldner and Amber Ward as The Wolf, Zoë Faude Koivisto and Skylar Lu as Rapunzel, Christian Barimah and Kieran Fowler as Rapunzel's Prince, Landon Koh and Albert Ward as Cinderella's Prince, Cecily Sanford and Olivia Covert as Cinderella's Stepmother, Keira Hennessy and Carmen Catlin as Florinda, Emmeline Roberts and Natalie Karloff as Lucinda, Louise Tumarkin and Brielle Mackler as Milky White, Skyler Helwig and Narwhal Robinson-Hartley as The Mysterious Man, Sean Forest Kiefer and Aja Farnsworth as Cinderella's Father/Huntsman, Olivia Freeman and Ariana Ward as Steward, Kate Ullrich and Corinne Gustavson as Narrator 1, Maya Wojcik and Francesca Di Bari as Narrator 2, Selene Goettlich and Violet Welsh as Granny.

The ensemble features Janani Linsenman, Hailey Cruz, Sienna Estrella, Jeremy Rosenfeld, Charlotte Lindland, Caroline Ullrich, June Hilgers, Abby Wu, Valentina Carille, Bella Wu and Brooke Ahrens.

There will be 4 chances to see the show throughout the weekend of June 10 - 11 at the off-Broadway Five Angels Theater on 10th Avenue and West 52nd Street.

Showtimes are 10:30am and 1pm! Tickets are on sale now here! Choose from $35 general admission seats, and $50 premium seats. Purchase your tickets Click Here!

For more information on the show please call 212.315.3010 or email info@aclassactny.com

Into the Woods JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).