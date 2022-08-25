Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

70 New Shows Showcased Over 4 Weeks At Emerging Artists Theatre's NEW WORK SERIES

The festival runs September 26th to October 23rd at TADA Theater in Manhattan.

Off-Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  

70 New Shows Showcased Over 4 Weeks At Emerging Artists Theatre's NEW WORK SERIES

Seventy diverse new works including musicals, short and full length plays, dance, cabaret, and solo shows will be showcased at Emerging Artists Theatre's bi-annual New Work Series (NWS).

For the first time since the festival's inception in 2006, NWS will run for four weeks instead of three to better meet the growing needs of artists. The festival runs September 26th to October 23rd at TADA Theater in Manhattan. All productions are in various stages of development with many shows being performed in front of a live audience for the first time. Most productions receive one performance with shorter pieces being grouped together.

Artistic Director Paul Adams shared his thoughts on the expanded festival: "Emerging Artists is celebrating our 29th season and it's always been our mission to be a champion of new works. We understand how hard it is for artists after so many of our fellow theater companies were forced to close due to Covid. We wanted to give as many artists as possible the chance to see their work go from page to stage, and we had a record number of submissions. That's why we decided to expand the festival from 3 to 4 weeks and showcase 70 artists' new work, which is the largest number of shows we've presented since the festival's inception in 2006."

Festival highlights include the full-length play Marilyn, Mom & Me written by Luke Yankee whose mother, Eileen Heckart starred opposite Marilyn Monroe in the film "Bus Stop". The production stars Tony-nominated actor Robert Cuccioli. Other productions include a queer coming of age dance piece Love, In Time, choreographed by Sam Lobel, and the solo shows, Anne Being Frank written by Ron Elisha, that reimagines Anne Frank rewriting her soon-to-be-famous diary while in a concentration camp, and Swimming in Mudd written by John Mudd, directed by Geoffrey Owens which follows one mans journey to find purpose.

14 new musicals will be presented including staged readings of Blackgirltopia, written and composed by Sharai Dottin (When men disappear from Earth, will women be next? It's up to Black women to figure it out), Coming Out by Allison St. Rock (A group of college students discover what it means to be a part of the LGBTQIA+ community), and The SOULdiers by Matthew Keaton and co-writer Brittney King (A soul musical set in 1967 Memphis).

Shows run nightly with multiple shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range between $20 - $40 and go on sale at the beginning of September on www.emergingartiststheatre.org. Performances take place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

Emerging Artists strives to be an incubator and safe haven for artists to showcase new works. The New Work Series is a rare festival that doesn't charge participants any fees and artists receive half of the box office. Since its inception in 2006, numerous musicals, plays, solo shows, and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the top festivals, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions.

All audience members must wear a mask while at the theater.





More Hot Stories For You


A Duet Of New Works By Tommy Levrier Opens At Theatre For The New CityA Duet Of New Works By Tommy Levrier Opens At Theatre For The New City
August 25, 2022

Producer Chris Sax and Associate Producer Shaun James present a duet of new works by Tommy LeVrier at Theatre for the New City (Crystal Field, artistic director):
Burning House To Present Chekhov-Inspired CHERRY JAM At IRT TheaterBurning House To Present Chekhov-Inspired CHERRY JAM At IRT Theater
August 25, 2022

Casting has been announced for Burning House's upcoming production of 'Cherry Jam,' a play on Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard.
Photos: First Look At the Cast of Retro Productions ON THE VERGEPhotos: First Look At the Cast of Retro Productions ON THE VERGE
August 25, 2022

Retro Productions will put their own unique spin on a revival of Eric Overmyer’s play On the Verge (or the Geography of Yearning), that follows Mary, Alex and Fanny as they travel into the future and discover a world that is beyond anything they could imagine. The epic journey takes them through the jungle, over ice cliffs and right up to an Esso station in 1950’s America where their greatest adventures await - including their first encounter with Cool Whip.
Theater For The New City Sets Memorial For Co-Founder George Bartenieff, September 19Theater For The New City Sets Memorial For Co-Founder George Bartenieff, September 19
August 24, 2022

On Monday, September 19, Theater For The New City, 155 First Ave. (at E. 10th Street), will present a memorial for its co-founder George Bartenieff (January 23, 1933-July 30, 2022) to celebrate his creative years at the theater, 1971-1992.  Reception begins at 7:30 PM and a narrated pictorial, remembrances and performances will start at 8:00 PM.
Video: CBS Mornings Features Mara Jill Herman With The Queens Theatre Senior EnsembleVideo: CBS Mornings Features Mara Jill Herman With The Queens Theatre Senior Ensemble
August 24, 2022

Theater artists and senior citizens were among the hardest hit groups during the pandemic. But one program is bringing the groups together to help each other bounce back. See video of the segment.